AR Rahman's AI Revives Legendary Singers' Voices for Upcoming Rajinikanth Movie

AR Rahman, a renowned musician, has recently created a buzz in the music industry by using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revive the voices of two late singers, Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed. This was done for a song in Rajinikanth's upcoming movie 'Lal Salaam'. This innovative step has led to mixed reactions from the public.

Bakya, who passed away in 2022 due to cardiac arrest, and Hameed, who died in a car crash in 1997, were both closely associated with Rahman and known for their hit songs. By using AI, Rahman was able to mimic their unique vocal styles for a new song. Before doing this, Rahman made sure to get permission from the families of the late singers and provided them with appropriate compensation.

This use of AI in music has sparked a debate. Many people appreciate Rahman's efforts to keep the singers' legacies alive and consider it a respectful tribute. They see it as a positive use of technology, blending nostalgia with innovation. On the other hand, there are those who have ethical concerns. Critics argue that using AI in this way might diminish the original work of the singers and limit opportunities for upcoming artists.

The discussion on social media reflects these mixed views. Some users express admiration for Rahman's work, while others feel that it is inappropriate or disrespectful to recreate the voices of deceased artists. The debate touches on important questions about the role of technology in art and the ethics of using AI to recreate human creativity.

'Lal Salaam', directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is a sports drama with lead actors Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal. Rajinikanth will appear in a special role. The film, set for release on February 9, 2024, is expected to draw more attention to the conversation around AI in the music industry. Rahman's initiative marks him as the first Indian musician to use AI in this way, showing his continuous innovation in music production​