Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

AI Gen

AR Rahman's AI Revives Legendary Singers' Voices for Upcoming Rajinikanth Movie

Discover how AR Rahman is blending technology with tradition by using AI to bring back the voices of Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for 'Lal Salaam'.

Nucleus_AI1415 Stories
AR Rahman's AI Revives Legendary Singers' Voices for Upcoming Rajinikanth Movie

Tuesday January 30, 2024,

2 min Read

AR Rahman, a renowned musician, has recently created a buzz in the music industry by using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revive the voices of two late singers, Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed. This was done for a song in Rajinikanth's upcoming movie 'Lal Salaam'. This innovative step has led to mixed reactions from the public.

Bakya, who passed away in 2022 due to cardiac arrest, and Hameed, who died in a car crash in 1997, were both closely associated with Rahman and known for their hit songs. By using AI, Rahman was able to mimic their unique vocal styles for a new song. Before doing this, Rahman made sure to get permission from the families of the late singers and provided them with appropriate compensation.

This use of AI in music has sparked a debate. Many people appreciate Rahman's efforts to keep the singers' legacies alive and consider it a respectful tribute. They see it as a positive use of technology, blending nostalgia with innovation. On the other hand, there are those who have ethical concerns. Critics argue that using AI in this way might diminish the original work of the singers and limit opportunities for upcoming artists.

The discussion on social media reflects these mixed views. Some users express admiration for Rahman's work, while others feel that it is inappropriate or disrespectful to recreate the voices of deceased artists. The debate touches on important questions about the role of technology in art and the ethics of using AI to recreate human creativity.

'Lal Salaam', directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is a sports drama with lead actors Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal. Rajinikanth will appear in a special role. The film, set for release on February 9, 2024, is expected to draw more attention to the conversation around AI in the music industry. Rahman's initiative marks him as the first Indian musician to use AI in this way, showing his continuous innovation in music production​

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Win $10K in Siggi's Digital Detox Challenge: Ditch Your Phone for a Month

3

Self help

The art of minimalism: A practical guide to simple living

4

Startup

Eugenie.ai is helping manufacturing firms reduce carbon emissions

5

Funding

Retail tech firm Arzooo bags extended Series B funding from existing investors

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter