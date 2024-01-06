﻿CureBay﻿, a startup focused on solving primary healthcare issues in remote locations, has raised Rs 62 crore in a Series A funding round led by﻿ Elevar Equity﻿, existing investors, as well as its founders and leadership team members.

The health-tech startup said in a statement that it will use the fund to continue creating access to high quality and affordable healthcare in under-served locations, build an intelligent and robust health data platform, and hire over 200 professionals including data scientists and healthcare experts.

CureBay is also planning to expand its clinic count from 90 to over 200 across Odisha and Chhattisgarh and also enter Jharkhand, said the startup's founder and chief executive Priyadarshi Mohapatra.

Jyotsna Krishnan, Managing Partner at Elevar Equity, said, rural households aspire to have affordable access to healthcare services, and CureBay's blended distribution model, augmented with technology, is well-positioned to serve millions of customers in medically under-served locations who are eager to pay for timely, quality healthcare.

Founded in 2021, CureBay says it has connected over 1 lakh patients in under-served areas with healthcare providers through its tech-based model. Currently, its clinics cover nearly 32,000 villages in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.