Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Funding

Health-tech startup CureBay raises Rs 62 Cr from Elevar, others

The startup plans to use the fund to continue creating access to high quality and affordable healthcare in under-served locations, build an intelligent and robust health data platform, and hire over 200 professionals, including data scientists and healthcare experts.

Press Trust of India8418 Stories
Health-tech startup CureBay raises Rs 62 Cr from Elevar, others

Saturday January 06, 2024,

1 min Read

﻿CureBay﻿, a startup focused on solving primary healthcare issues in remote locations, has raised Rs 62 crore in a Series A funding round led by﻿ Elevar Equity﻿, existing investors, as well as its founders and leadership team members.

The health-tech startup said in a statement that it will use the fund to continue creating access to high quality and affordable healthcare in under-served locations, build an intelligent and robust health data platform, and hire over 200 professionals including data scientists and healthcare experts.

CureBay is also planning to expand its clinic count from 90 to over 200 across Odisha and Chhattisgarh and also enter Jharkhand, said the startup's founder and chief executive Priyadarshi Mohapatra.

Jyotsna Krishnan, Managing Partner at Elevar Equity, said, rural households aspire to have affordable access to healthcare services, and CureBay's blended distribution model, augmented with technology, is well-positioned to serve millions of customers in medically under-served locations who are eager to pay for timely, quality healthcare.

Founded in 2021, CureBay says it has connected over 1 lakh patients in under-served areas with healthcare providers through its tech-based model. Currently, its clinics cover nearly 32,000 villages in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Books

Top 10 books of 2023 for entrepreneurs

3

Interview

How Nutanix’s Mandy Dhaliwal is shaping the future of tech by focusing on innovation

4

AI Gen

How to Be the First Millionaire in Your Family: Overcoming Financial Obstacles

5

AI Gen

Harvard's Top 10 Free Online Courses in AI & Entrepreneurship