The Baker's Dozen secures Rs 33 Cr in Series A led by Wipro Ventures, others

Artisanal bakery brand The Baker's Dozen has secured Rs 33 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures, Mirabilis Investment Trust, and She Capital.

Existing investor Fireside Ventures also participated in the round.

With the fresh infusion, the direct-to-customer (D2C) brand aims to diversify its product portfolio while expanding into non-metro and Tier I cities across India.

The startup will also focus on enhancing the mass-premium segment of its product range. It will also use some funds to strengthen its brand through online and offline campaigns.

"TBD is looking to create an organised play across multiple categories in bakery within packaged food which is showing strong traction as a sector. Their approach towards authentic ingredients, no compromise on quality as well as consistency thru strong focus on modern manufacturing technology and processes makes them a standout with potential to make it big," Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner, Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures said.

"This is the 11th investment from our VC fund, and the first in the food space,” Keshan added.

The Baker's Dozen, founded in 2013 by Aditi Handa and Sneh Jain is a D2C artisan bakery, specialising in sourdough bread and offering a range of natural ingredient-based products, including cakes, cookies, crackers, and premixes. With a presence in over 40 cities and 3,000+ touchpoints, TBD operates through its stores, modern trade outlets, and various ecommerce platforms.

“The recent funding round for The Baker's Dozen amid uncertain market environment reflects a strong investor belief in the brand's potential to redefine the Indian bakery industry, historically overlooked by significant capital." Prayag Mohanty, Principal at Fireside Ventures, said.