Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Ecommerce

Fidelity Investments marks down Meesho’s valuation to $3.5B

US-based investor Fidelity Investments pulled down the value of its investment in Meesho to 4.1% in October last year.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian243 Stories
Fidelity Investments marks down Meesho’s valuation to $3.5B

Tuesday January 30, 2024,

1 min Read

US-based asset management firm Fidelity Investments has cut the fair value of its investment in ecommerce firm Meesho to $3.5 billion, down more than 33% from its original investment.

This comes months after the investor slashed Meesho’s valuation to $4.1 billion from $5 billion, as per filings available with the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

"Funds attribute value to their portfolio investments, considering various factors such as the valuation of comparable companies. Based on Fidelity filings, the number of shares held and the current number of total outstanding fully diluted shares, the valuation is assessed at $3.5 billion. The increase in the number of outstanding shares, notably due to the ESOP pool expansion, could have contributed to this valuation shift,” a Meesho spokesperson said in response to YourStory’s query.

Last week, a report by AllianceBernstein showed that Meesho has emerged among the fastest-growing companies in the country’s ecommerce space. 

Later, YourStory reported that Meesho’s Chief Product Officer Kirti Varun Avasarala was set to leave the company.

Last year, Meesho﻿ said it is nearing zero cash burn and is on track to achieve EBITDA breakeven this year. The company is already contribution margin positive, which excludes marketing and other indirect spends.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

AI Model Emily Captivates 213K Fans and Earns $10K/Mo, Breaking the Internet!

3

AI Gen

NASA's Study on children: How Traditional Schooling Reduces Creative Spark

4

FoodTech

Swiggy's FY23 operational revenue rises 44%; loss widens to Rs 4,179 Cr

5

AI Gen

Win $10K in Siggi's Digital Detox Challenge: Ditch Your Phone for a Month

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter