News

Fitch affirms India's investment grade rating at BBB- on robust growth outlook

The global rating agency has projected India's GDP growth at 6.9% for FY24 before easing to 6.5% in FY25.

Pooja Malik600 Stories
Fitch affirms India's investment grade rating at BBB- on robust growth outlook

Wednesday January 17, 2024,

2 min Read

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook on robust medium-term growth prospects and sound external finances.

India's rating has remained unchanged at BBB-, the lowest investment grade, since August 2006.

"Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook," the global rating agency said in a statement.

In its sovereign rating action, Fitch said India is poised to remain one of the fastest-growing countries globally in the next few years, as the robust economic momentum is proving resilient.

The agency has projected India's GDP growth at 6.9% for the fiscal year ending March 2024 (FY24) before easing to 6.5% in FY25.

Investment is likely to remain a key growth driver, as the government's capex drive is expected to continue, and private investment should accelerate gradually. Consumption is also likely to moderate further in the near term due to reduced household savings buffers, Fitch said.

India's rating is underpinned by a robust medium-term GDP growth outlook and sound external finances, which remain intact as the country has effectively navigated a fraught external environment in the past few years, Fitch said.

However, weak public finances—illustrated by high deficits, debt and interest/ revenue ratio compared with peers—continue to be the largest constraint for the rating.

Lagging structural metrics, including World Bank governance indicators and GDP per capita, also weigh on the rating, it added.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

