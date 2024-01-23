AI testing platform RagaAI secures $4.7M in seed funding

San Francisco-based AI startup RagaAI has raised $4.7 million in seed funding, with ﻿Pi Ventures﻿leading the investment round. Notable global investors, including Anorak Ventures, ﻿TenOneTen Ventures﻿, Arka Ventures, Mana Ventures, and Exfinity Venture Partners, also participated in the funding.

The fresh capital will be primarily used to advance research and development, with a focus on improving AI testing tools. It also plans to expand its team and raise awareness in the AI community while forming strategic partnerships.

RagaAI specialises in providing an automated testing platform designed for all types of AI, including GenAI. The platform's objective is to ensure the production of high-quality and safe AI applications.

“RagaAI is focusing on one of the most important problem statements–Gen AI failures. At times, even ChatGPT doesn’t give the right answer. I have dedicated 20 years to leading AI efforts, overseeing teams across healthcare, retail, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and the space industry. Detecting and preventing AI failures is not easy, and this is where our platform becomes crucial,” Gaurav Agarwal, CEO and founder of RagaAI told YourStory.

RagaAI works with AI-first companies, addressing challenges of a skill set constraint and safety concerns.

"The allocated funds will be used to advance our technology, broaden our customer base, and facilitate hiring across key departments, including engineering, product, data science, sales, and marketing. Furthermore, we intend to make significant investments in research and development, expanding our global presence in the US, Europe, and India," Gaurav said.

RagaAI is creating a framework to ensure the safety and dependability of AI. The Foundation Models by RagaAI– known as RagaAI DNA–use automated processes to identify, diagnose, and rectify AI issues during testing.

"Driven by their patent-pending Drift detection technology, RagaAI, an AI testing platform, is well-suited to solve these massive problems for AI deployments globally. At pi Ventures, we believe in backing founders who can create disruptive solutions for global impact. In our view, Gaurav and his stellar team at RagaAI are fulfilling that goal in a big way,” said Manish Singhal, Founding Partner, pi Ventures.

Gaurav Agarwal, formerly with Texas Instruments, ﻿Ola﻿, and ﻿NVIDIA﻿, leads RagaAI alongside a team with 50+ years of AI expertise. Some of the company’s advisors include AI leads from ﻿Amazon﻿, ﻿Google﻿Google, Meta, Microsoft and NVIDIA.

"While working at Ola and NVIDIA, I saw the serious impact of AI failures due to inadequate testing. Our RagaAI DNA Foundation Models are now solving this for various fortune 500 companies,” Gaurav added.

Founded in January 2022, RagaAI's platform offers over 300 tests, identifying issues like data drift, edge cases, poor data labeling, bias, among others. It supports various data types and reduces risks by 90%, accelerating AI development by over 3 times, according to a company’s statement.

In ecommerce, RagaAI fine-tuned a chatbot, reducing errors by addressing hallucinations in responses. In the automotive industry, the platform improved vehicle detection in low-light scenarios by simulating lighting conditions with Gen AI, potentially preventing accidents.