Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Glossary
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Corporate

AWS bullish on Indian startups adopting GenAI and lowering technology costs

AWS notes that Indian startups across the spectrum are keen on adopting GenAI technology platforms to build innovative solutions that address the pain points of their customer.

Thimmaya Poojary1822 Stories
AWS bullish on Indian startups adopting GenAI and lowering technology costs

Tuesday December 12, 2023,

3 min Read

Amazon Web Services (AWS) remains bullish on Indian startups adopting its generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) platforms, saying it ticks the boxes of driving innovation while being cost-effective.

The global cloud company has been closely engaged with the Indian startup ecosystem both with providing an array of cloud services and solutions, and accelerator programmes.

In an interaction with Enterprise Story, Kumara Raghavan, Head, Startups, AWS India, says, “We see the potential for innovation as infinite and startups are definitely making the most of it. So there's no dearth of curiosity in using any of these technologies and putting them to use.”

AWS Kumara Raghavan
1797 people loved this story

Adobe acquires Bengaluru-based GenAI startup Rephrase.ai

Today, GenAI has become the go-to technology which every organisation—regardless of their size—is keen to adopt.

According to Raghavan, startups continue to adopt AI and GenAI platforms regardless of their maturing stage or sectors. For example, agritech startups like ﻿DeHaat﻿ are leveraging AWS' advanced AI capabilities which, the cloud company says, has led to 15% cost savings for the farmers.

At the same time, startups, which are also at a certain maturity stage, are leveraging GenAI tools to cater to their larger mass of customers.

“We see applications of GenAI in the early stage, in the mid-stage and in the late-stage startups across the spectrum,” said Raghavan.

The interest in GenAI also comes at a time when there is a perceptible slowness in the inflow of capital into the startup ecosystem and a greater focus on achieving profitability instead of just growth. This has resulted in startups acting upon certain cost optimisation measures.

According to Raghavan, despite the slow environment, Indian startups are still focused on innovation to meet the varied demands of customers.

“They (startups) have been focused on unit economics and bringing the overall cost down but they still want to innovate and there is a lot of conversation around GenAI,” said Raghavan.

He offered examples of companies such as ﻿CleverTap﻿ or ﻿INDmoney﻿ which are leveraging advanced AI capabilities in their businesses. CleverTap, as a martech startup, saw a surge in business and this resulted in higher technology costs but Raghavan says shifting to AWS Graviton processors saw them lowering as much as 20% reduction in costs.

Similarly, fintech startup INDMoney saw its technology costs coming by as much as 50-70% by shifting to newer platforms of AWS.

“There are a variety of ways where our philosophy has been to constantly help our customers lower their costs, both through technical levers and commercial levers, and also on a one-to-one engagement basis,” says Raghavan.

As of September 20, 2023, AWS has reduced prices 134 times ever since the company was founded way back in 2006.

“We want to be there, to empower builders and businesses to build a better India. There is a lot of potential,” Raghavan said and noted that AWS is quite bullish about innovation in the country.

(The headline was updated for clarity.)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Funding

D2C fast fashion brand Snitch bags Rs 110 Cr in Series A funding

3

Startup Advice

The startup playbook: Lessons to learn from successful startups

4

AI Gen

From ISRO Scientist to Organic Date Tycoon: Earning Rs. 6L Per Acre in Profits

5

AI Gen

The Power of Solitude: Tesla's Path to Innovation