GVFL Limited, previously known as Gujarat Venture Finance Limited, stands out as a trailblazer in the realm of venture capital in India. Established in 1990 under the impetus of the World Bank, GVFL is an independent, autonomous entity, proudly rooted in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This organization heralded a new era in Indian venture capital, marking a significant milestone in the country's financial history.

From its inception, GVFL has been at the forefront of fostering innovation and technological advancement. The company's mission has been to nurture ventures that operate at the technological cutting edge and to bolster entrepreneurs brimming with groundbreaking ideas. Its impact over the past two decades is nothing short of remarkable.

With nine venture capital funds raised, GVFL's reach has been extensive, supporting over 105 companies. This impressive portfolio is a testament to GVFL's unique approach, which encompasses not just financial investment but a broad spectrum of support. This includes offering strategic direction and governance support, reflecting their commitment to their funded entities beyond mere capital infusion.

One of GVFL's most notable achievements is its track record in divestment. The company has successfully divested from over 70% of its portfolio companies, yielding handsome returns. This success underscores GVFL's expertise in identifying and nurturing high-potential ventures.

GVFL's investment strategy is characterized by its focus on early-stage companies across various sectors. Leveraging its decades of experience in startup investing, GVFL has recently launched the ‘GVFL Emerging Enterprises Fund’. This fund is particularly notable for its focus on scalable, innovative business models that leverage technology as a key enabler or differentiator. It targets companies across sectors, led by credible teams, reflecting GVFL's commitment to driving innovation in the startup ecosystem.

Over the years, GVFL has managed nine Venture Funds, consistently supporting technology and growth-stage companies. Its willingness to back new and untested technology-based projects has established it as a forerunner in the venture capital space. GVFL also set up the Prarambh Fund, a Micro VC fund of Rs. 200 crore to invest in seed stage companies in the range of Rs. 50 lacs to Rs. 3 cr.

The launch of the 'GVFL Emerging Enterprises Fund marks the latest chapter in GVFL's journey. This new fund represents the company's ongoing commitment to uncovering and investing in differentiated opportunities, further solidifying its position as a pioneer and leader in the Indian venture capital landscape. As GVFL continues to evolve, it remains dedicated to shaping the future of entrepreneurship and innovation in India.