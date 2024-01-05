ISRO's Eco-Friendly Hydrogen-Oxygen Power fuel Breakthrough in Space Exploration

In a groundbreaking achievement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully demonstrated a new method of power generation in space, leveraging a fuel cell system that utilizes hydrogen and oxygen. This significant experiment was carried out on the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-3 (POEM3), which took off on January 1, 2024, aboard the PSLV-C58 rocket.

The focus of the experiment was a Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cell Power System (FCPS), specifically designed for a 100-watt class. During its operation in space, this system efficiently generated 180 watts of power. This was achieved by utilizing hydrogen and oxygen gases, which were stored under high pressure within the module.

The PEM fuel cell's functioning is based on an eco-friendly approach, as it converts chemical energy directly into electricity without any combustion process. The only byproduct of this process is water vapor, making it a highly efficient and emission-free technology. This characteristic is particularly beneficial for human space missions, where the need for electricity, drinking water, and heat are simultaneously met by a single system, enhancing the sustainability of space habitats.

Apart from its space applications, this technology also holds immense potential for Earth-based uses, particularly in transforming the automotive industry. It offers a greener alternative to traditional engines by providing similar range and refueling times without emissions. The technology is also applicable in standby power systems, marking a significant step towards cleaner energy solutions.

This successful test is a stride towards ISRO's ambitious goal of establishing a fully operational space station by 2035. The FCPS could be a vital component in powering this space station, offering both electricity and pure drinking water. This aligns with ISRO's vision of advancing space technology while focusing on sustainable solutions.

In summary, ISRO's recent success in testing the PEM fuel cell in space is not just a testament to its technical prowess but also a beacon of sustainable and efficient space travel in the future.