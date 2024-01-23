Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Funding

Influencer platform Kofluence gets strategic investment from Nazara Technologies

"Our goal is to create an environment where gaming collaborates with the creativity of influencers, enriching the gaming experience for a global audience," said Nazara CEO Nitish Mittersain.

Akanksha Sarma116 Stories
Influencer platform Kofluence gets strategic investment from Nazara Technologies

Tuesday January 23, 2024,

2 min Read

Nazara Technologies' board has officially sanctioned investment in the influencer platform Kofluence. The gaming firm will now acquire a 10.77% stake in Kofluence.

"Our goal is to create an environment where gaming collaborates with the creativity of influencers, enriching the gaming experience for a global audience. Our new game publishing initiative ‘Nazara Publishing’ will particularly benefit from this new initiative," said Nitish Mittersain, Joint Managing Director and CEO of Nazara.

"This strategic collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Kofluence's journey. The gaming industry is swiftly asserting dominance in the handheld technology entertainment business sector, displaying relentless momentum," Ritesh Ujjwal, Co-founder of Kofluence, said.

Bengaluru-based Kofluence has just over 600,000 creators on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter). Founded in 2019 by Sreeram Reddy Vanga and Ritesh Ujjwal, the adtech platform caters to users across various relevant performance metrics.

To date, the startup has raised $4 million from marquee angel investors, including Sujeet Kumar, Aprameya Radhakrishnan, and Kunal Shah.

In an exclusive interview last year with YourStory, Mittersain had said the company would attempt to close at least three deals related to its publishing vertical—Nazara Publishing—which it launched in October last year.

As per the firm, it would invest Rs 1 crore per game and has a target of launching at least 20 games in the next 18 months.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Delhivery: The Chosen Partner for Top D2C Brands' Supply Chain Solutions

3

Travel

MakeMyTrip's Q3 revenue grows 25.6% YoY amid strong travel demand

4

News

Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (January 23, 2024)

5

AI Gen

AI Model Emily Captivates 213K Fans and Earns $10K/Mo, Breaking the Internet!