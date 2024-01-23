Menu
Mahindra Logistics to invest Rs 170 Cr on warehousing facility near Pune

Spread over 6.5 lakh square feet (sq ft), the new facility will be developed in two phases. The first phase, comprising 3.5 lakh sq ft, is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2024, the company said in a statement.

Press Trust of India8485 Stories
Tuesday January 23, 2024,

1 min Read

﻿Mahindra Logistics﻿Limited (MLL) on Tuesday announced the construction of its warehousing facility in Phaltan, near Pune with an investment of Rs 170 crore.


Spread over 6.5 lakh square feet (sq ft), the new facility will be developed in two phases. The first phase, comprising 3.5 lakh sq ft is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2024, the company said in a statement.


Mahindra Logistics will manage inbound logistics to manufacturing and distribution solutions of diverse clients in automotive and manufacturing sectors located in the region, the company said. The company and its partners are set to invest Rs 170 crore across multiple phases for the development of the new facility and related infrastructure.


"To enhance our capabilities and meet the rising demand, we are expanding our multi-client warehousing network across India. Our latest facility in Phaltan is strategically located to augment the overall business ecosystem for our valued clientele in the region," said Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL).


Phaltan is a strategic location in close proximity to key customers in auto Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and components, the company said. 

Edited by Megha Reddy

