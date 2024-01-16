Menu
News

Mixed compliance on deepfake advisory; expect tighter IT rules in 7 days: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The government, he said, had earlier made it clear to social media and online platforms that if its advisory on deepfake is not fully adhered to, new IT rules would follow.

Press Trust of India8457 Stories
Mixed compliance on deepfake advisory; expect tighter IT rules in 7 days: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Tuesday January 16, 2024,

2 min Read

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said compliance with the advisory on deepfakes has been "mixed" from platforms, and added that tighter IT rules are likely to be notified in the next seven days to tackle the issue.

The government, he said, had earlier made it clear to social media and online platforms that if its advisory on deepfake is not fully adhered to, new IT rules would follow.

"There has been a mixed performance of compliance and I had said at the time of the advisory, that if we find that the advisory is not being followed through completely, we will follow it up with a very clear amended IT rules that will be notified," Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for IT and Electronics, said on sidelines of an event.

The amended IT rules can be expected in next one week, he said.

"What was in the advisory will be now firmly embedded into the IT rules and we hope to do this in the next one week," he said.

The minister visited boAt manufacturing unit in Noida on Tuesday, accompanied by some youths, marking the National Startup Day.

His visit included a tour of the boAt manufacturing unit, where he also interacted with the employees and engaged in discussions with Co-founder, Aman Gupta.

Edited by Megha Reddy

