Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Funding

MSME-focused NBFC UGRO Capital raises Rs 250 Cr from ADB

UGRO Capital has amassed asset under management of Rs 8,363 crore as of December 2023, and has raised Rs 9,137 crore in equity and debt over the past five years.

Pooja Malik609 Stories
MSME-focused NBFC UGRO Capital raises Rs 250 Cr from ADB

Wednesday January 31, 2024,

2 min Read

Small business-focused fintech UGRO Capital has raised Rs 250 crore ($30 million) through Non-Convertible Debentures from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The fintech platform will utilise the funding to continue developing its technology and credit expertise to provide multi-channel services to MSMEs across various sectors.

UGRO Capital has amassed an asset under management of Rs 8,363 crore as of December 2023, and has raised Rs 9,137 crore in equity and debt over the past five years. In December 2023, UGRO secured Rs 2,50 crore in financing from FMO, a Dutch entrepreneurial development bank.

“MSME Finance is a key driver for financial inclusion, and our mission to solve the small business credit need is in line with our vision of promoting inclusive and sustainable prosperity in Asia and the Pacific," said Suzanne Gaboury, ADB Director General for Private Sector Operations.

"We are confident that together we will positively impact the lives of MSME borrowers. This collaboration is consistent with our commitment towards greater financial inclusion in India,” he added.

Also Read
PharmEasy parent API Holdings FY23 loss widens 30% despite operational revenue growth

Over the past five years, it has lent to around 90,000 small businesses.

UGRO Capital is a datatech lending platform listed on the NSE and BSE and aims to solve the small business credit gap in India. The company's data analytics and technology architecture enables customised sourcing platforms for each channel, including GRO Plus, GRO Chain, GRO Xstream, and GRO X application, it said in a statement.

The company is backed by institutional investors and aims to capture a 1% market share over the next three years.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Opinion

Charting a financially healthy future: The crucial role of fintechs

3

Funding

Conversational AI platform Kore.ai secures $150M in funding

4

AI Gen

Win $10K in Siggi's Digital Detox Challenge: Ditch Your Phone for a Month

5

AI Gen

Top 3 Fastest Growing Career Opportunities in 2024 according to LinkedIn

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter