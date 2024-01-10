Menu
News

Paytm to invest Rs 100 Cr in GIFT City for AI-powered remittance and innovation centre

Positioning GIFT City as an innovation hub for cross-border activity, the fintech aims to develop technology facilitating global investments in India.

Bhuvana Kamath104 Stories
Paytm to invest Rs 100 Cr in GIFT City for AI-powered remittance and innovation centre

Wednesday January 10, 2024,

2 min Read

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), the parent company of fintech firm ﻿Paytm﻿﻿﻿, is planning to invest Rs 100 crore in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to build an AI-driven remittance and establish an innovation centre.

The investment, subject to requisite approvals, aligns with Paytm's vision to build a global financial ecosystem, it said in a statement. By positioning GIFT City as an innovation hub for cross-border activity, the fintech aims to develop technology facilitating global investments in India.

By leveraging artificial intelligence, the company also seeks to streamline remittances, reducing friction with cost-effective solutions.

"GIFT City is set to become a global financial hub. This will enable us to deliver fast and cost-effective remittance solutions, reducing friction at a global scale. We are excited about GIFT City serving as an innovation hub for cross-border activities, allowing overseas investors the flexibility to maintain foreign currency accounts,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm.

The establishment of a development centre within GIFT City is set to create employment opportunities for engineers and create effective financial products and services, according to a company statement.

Paytm recorded a 32% surge in revenue, reaching Rs 2,519 crore in Q2 FY24, while narrowing down losses to Rs 292 crore. The payments business revenue witnessed significant growth, rising by 28% YoY to Rs 1,524 crore. In September 2023, around 92 lakh merchants paid subscriptions for its devices, marking a YoY rise of 44 lakh and a QoQ increase of 14 lakh.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

