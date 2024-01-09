Menu
Funding

Retail SaaS firm Impact Analytics raises $40M

Bhuvana Kamath103 Stories
Tuesday January 09, 2024,

2 min Read

AI-powered retail SaaS platform Impact Analytics has raised $40 million led by ﻿Sageview Capital﻿, with additional support from Vistara Growth. Jeff Klemens, Partner at Sageview Capital, and Prashanth Palakurthi, Senior Advisor at Sageview Capital and Founder and former CEO of Reflexis Systems, will join the company’s board of directors.

The funds will be allocated to expand its worldwide market penetration and further develop its AI technology, the company said in a statement.

“Sageview Capital partners with proven companies that leverage disruptive technologies and that have an intimate understanding of their customers’ business challenges and objectives. Impact Analytics clearly excels in all these regards as a pioneer in their space and we look forward to a fruitful and exciting partnership,” said Jeff Klemens, Partner at Sageview Capital.

In 2023, the company continued advancing its technologies, with a particular focus on the ongoing development of GenAI. Impact Analytics has been recognised among the top 100 of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune.

“Under the leadership of Prashant Agrawal, the company’s founder and CEO, we have seen true dedication to customer success and technological innovation, driving meaningful growth and opportunity. The market has recognized Impact Analytics as a leader in its category and we see the company developing into an industry juggernaut,” said Neil Kenley, Principal at Vistara Growth.

Palakurthi, along with the backing of Sageview and Vistara, will be making a personal investment in Impact Analytics. He anticipates that the company will play a pivotal role in the transformation of merchandising and supply chain operations.

“Impact Analytics' AI-driven technologies have tangibly boosted profitability across its customer base,” said Palakurthi.

Founded in 2015, Impact Analytics provides a fully integrated suite of AI-powered planning and merchandising products, specifically tailored for retail, grocery, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and supply chain industries. The platform is used by numerous global brands and retailers to streamline and enhance essential decisions like demand forecasting, pricing, promotions, assortment, and inventory management.

Edited by Megha Reddy

