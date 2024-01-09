Celebrating Indian Roots and Wings on Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024

January 9th marks a significant date in the calendar for Indians across the globe. Known as Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), this day is dedicated to recognising the contributions and significance of the overseas Indian community towards the development of India. Established in 2003, PBD holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians residing abroad, celebrating their enduring ties with their motherland.

The Genesis of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

PBD was inaugurated on January 9th to commemorate the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to India in 1915. Gandhi's return was a pivotal event in India's struggle for independence, symbolising the role of the Indian diaspora in shaping the nation's destiny. The day was chosen to honor this historical significance and to strengthen the bond between India and its vast overseas community.

The Objectives of PBD

The core objectives of PBD are multifaceted, aiming to:

Acknowledge Contributions: Recognising the achievements of the overseas Indian community in various fields both in India and abroad. Foster Engagement: Creating a platform for the diaspora to engage with the Indian government and contribute to the development of the country. Networking Opportunities: Providing a forum for building networks among the diaspora and with Indian entities.

Celebrations and Events

PBD is celebrated with great enthusiasm, featuring a range of events and activities. These include:

Keynote Speeches : Prominent leaders from India and the diaspora address key issues and share insights.

: Prominent leaders from India and the diaspora address key issues and share insights. Panel Discussions : Experts and panelists discuss various topics related to the diaspora's role in India’s growth.

: Experts and panelists discuss various topics related to the diaspora's role in India’s growth. Cultural Programs : Showcasing India’s diverse cultural heritage through performances and exhibitions.

: Showcasing India’s diverse cultural heritage through performances and exhibitions. Awards Ceremony: The prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards are conferred to distinguished members of the Indian diaspora for their contributions to India’s development.

Impact of PBD

PBD serves as a vital link between India and its global community. It has led to significant contributions in areas like education, health, and science. The event also provides a stage for addressing challenges faced by the diaspora and finding collaborative solutions.

A Global Family Reunion

PBD is not just an event; it's a celebration of a global family. It reaffirms the idea that no matter where they are, the heart of every Indian beats for their homeland. This day strengthens the emotional bond and reiterates the Indian ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” - the world is one family.

Looking Ahead

As we celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, it's a time to reflect on the past achievements and plan for future contributions. This day symbolises unity, pride, and the collective aspirations of Indians worldwide. It is a testament to the indomitable spirit of India and its diaspora, ever striving for a better tomorrow.

In conclusion, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is not just a day of recognition; it's a beacon of hope and unity, illuminating the path for millions of Indians abroad, reminding them that no matter where they are, their country's heart beats in unison with theirs.