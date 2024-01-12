Quess Corp signs pact with GTU for skill development, employment generation

One of India’s leading business solutions providers Quess Corp has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Gujarat Technical University, the state’s largest public technical university under the government of Gujarat to contribute to the forecast, development, and identification of programs to meet the skill requirement of the state, positively contributing to the increased investments and Gujarat’s Sustainable Vision for 2030.

According to the MoU, Quess Corp is set to manage the Center of Excellence (COE) across various sites. The agreement involves creating a structure to predict technology and industry demands, considering inputs from formal education and similar ecosystems. The primary emphasis will be on providing services such as skill assessment, employment facilitation, entrepreneurship development programs, and technology integration. These efforts aim to narrow the skill gap among employees in alignment with industry requirements.

“This collaboration is not just about the present, it is about building a strong foundation for the future. This is also how our government, industry, and academia can come together to bridge the skill gap and create a talent pool that is ready to meet the growing demands," Guruprasad Srinivasan, ED and CEO, Quess Corp said.

The objective is to empower students with marketable skills and facilitate their connection to suitable job opportunities within Gujarat's flourishing industrial ecosystem through the Center of Excellence, skill assessment, and employment enablement programs, he noted.

Founded in Bengaluru in 2007, Quess Corp Limited delivers a range of technology-enabled staffing and managed outsourcing services. These services cover various processes including sales and marketing, customer care, after-sales service, back-office operations, manufacturing, facilities and security management, HR and F&A operations, as well as IT and mobility services.