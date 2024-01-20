Social enterprise and empowerment: test your business creativity with Edition 119 of our quiz

Lateral Sparks, the weekly quiz from YourStory, tests your domain knowledge, business acumen, and lateral thinking skills (see the previous edition here). In this 119th edition of the quiz, we present issues tackled by real-life entrepreneurs in their startup journeys.

What would you do if you were in their shoes? At the end of the quiz, you will find out what the entrepreneurs and innovators themselves actually did. Would you do things differently?

Check out YourStory’s Book Review section as well, with takeaways from over 355 titles on creativity and entrepreneurship, and our weekend PhotoSparks section on creativity in the arts.

Also Read 10 stories of women who won our hearts

Q1: Educational empowerment

Lack of education in remote districts can lead to impoverishment and lack of opportunity. There are also socio-economic disparities and gender gaps in such areas due to lack of livelihood skills. What’s a way out of this predicament?

Q2: Fishing communities

Fishing communities face challenges during days of insufficient catch. Fishermen don’t get enough earnings, and their families go hungry as well. What’s a way around this challenge, and where is the entrepreneurship opportunity here?

Q3: Digital divides

Humanity faces challenges of climate change, poverty, and socio-economic gaps. Technology can help here, but it needs concerted multi-stakeholder support for impact. How can industry associations help here?

Also Read Top 10 books of 2023 for entrepreneurs

Q4: Agricultural transformation

Many farming communities are locked in seasonal struggles for adequate income. What are some approaches to not just improve agricultural resilience but also create new revenue streams?

Q5: Empowerment for adolescents

Gender restrictions stifle the aspirations and dreams of many adolescents around the world. They also hamper their sense of individuality and economic prospects. What is a comprehensive way to tackle such biases and blocks?

Answers!

Congratulations on having come this far! But there’s more to come–answers to the five questions, as well as links to articles with more details on the entrepreneurs’ solutions. Happy reading, happy learning, and happy creating!

A1: Educational empowerment

In 2014, Arunachal sisters Ngurang Meena and Reena launched the Ngurang Learning Institute to empower women and young children with education and life skills. The institute has trained more than a thousand people, and it also started the Street Library Initiative with 26 free-standing libraries in three districts.

The curriculum includes three six-month courses and skills to start new businesses. Read more here about the institute and its partnership programmes with British Council and Roli Books.

A2: Fishing communities

Dolphin Unavagam, an eatery in Poompuhar in Tamil Nadu, was launched in 2016 by six fisherwomen who took out a microfinance loan of Rs 50,000.

“What we did have was the wealth of seafood recipes that our mothers and grandmothers had passed down to us,” says fisherwoman Gracy.

Serving snacks and full-course meals, their humble eatery grew from a simple hut to a full-fledged restaurant. The women also sell fish and prawn pickles, and have received a tender from the state tourism department to set up a new stall. Read more of their inspiring journey here.

Also Read Cracking the code: These Indian women aced the game of technology in 2023

A3: Digital divides

Nasscom Foundation's TechForGood India Conclave brings together diverse stakeholders to discuss, collaborate, and commit to actionable strategies for achieving gender equality, bridging urban rural divide, and tackling climate change. Technology can be a catalyst here, but it needs broad-based popular support, according to Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, Nasscom Foundation.

Only 29% of rural India reportedly has access to the internet, compared to 64% of urban India. Read more about how Nasscom Foundation promotes digital inclusion for economic opportunities, education, healthcare, and finance, along with AI fluency for marginalised communities here.

A4: Agricultural transformation

Raghunathan Narayanan, Founder of the Catalyst Group, has developed a three-fold model to improve lives of thousands of farmers. This includes soil health, biodiversity, water management, and income generation through sustainable agricultural practices.

Farmers are assisted in thinking entrepreneurially and moving up from livelihood to enterprise. This includes increasing income through diversification, value-added products, and market linkages. Read more here about this model’s combination of wealth, resilience and responsibility.

Also Read Helping HIV patients to decolonising therapy: 10 social stories of change and impact

A5: Empowerment for adolescents

“Given the enormity of the challenges, it is important to take a multifaceted approach to foster aspirations of adolescents, more so in a society where gender-based norms prevail,” advises Nayana Chowdhury, Senior Director, Head of Programs at Breakthrough.

“A gender-transformative curricula can promote gender equality and inclusivity, while teaching students the value of diversity and respect for all genders,” she adds.

Read more here about such recommendations like gender training of teachers, access to better educational infrastructure, life skills programmes, and collaboration between civil society and government.

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).