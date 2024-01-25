Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (January 25, 2024)

Samsung partners with PhysicsWallah to launch TV-suited education app

Consumer electronics brand Samsung has partnered with edtech startup PhysicsWallah (PW) to launch a made-for-television education app, Samsung Education Hub.

This initiative aims to enhance the role of TV in a household as an educational aid by providing an option to attend online classes on a bigger screen through the exclusive partnership with PW, it said in a statement.

The Education Hub app will allow access to both live classes and on-demand educational content to students from the Grade 6 to 12 in the CBSE Board and those preparing for competitive examinations, such as IIT and NEET.

Existing student subscribers of PW, who have Samsung TVs, can access the educational content and Samsung TV users who wish to subscribe to the edtech platform, it added.

NeoGrowth lists foreign currency bonds at India International Exchange in GIFT City

MSME-focused digital lender NeoGrowth listed its foreign currency bonds for Rs 32 crore from US-based impact investing firm Developing World Markets at the India International Exchange in GIFT City.

NeoGrowth is now the first issuer to leverage the unified depository at GIFT City’s India International depository IFSC Ltd for issuance of the first ISIN for an FCB bond from GIFT IFSC, the company said.

The company will allocate the funds for advancing its onward lending initiatives to support its MSME portfolio customers, it said in a statement.

Krafton will invest, grow Indian market with focus on BGMI

South Korean gaming company Krafton has reaffirmed its commitment and growth prospects in the Indian market and aims to secure the top position for its Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game.

It also aims to expand its publishing and esports activities in India, CH Kim, CEO of Krafton, said in a statement.

Krafton aims to franchise the PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS IP by constructing its platform ecosystem to establish a distinctive competitive edge. The company plans to execute a long-term brand strategy, involving the expansion of the product lineup based on the PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS IP and an increase of development activities through internal and external studios, as well as outsourcing, it added.

Microsoft Translator adds Chhattisgarhi, Manipuri languages

Microsoft India’s Translator has added two new languages—Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri—taking the total count of its database to 20, including Malayalam, Kashmiri, Sindhi, and Punjabi.

The addition of Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri is a testament to Microsoft’s commitment to supporting and empowering the linguistic diversity of India through its innovative language technologies and solutions, according to the company.

HostBooks appoints Girish Belekar as Head of Implementation

Accounting software firm HostBooks has appointed Girish Belekar as the Head of Implementation.

In the new role, Belekar will take charge of the company’s implementation and manage the service migration and delivery between technical teams.

“Leveraging my analytical mindset and implementation experience, I anticipate advancing HostBooks' leadership in automation software. Through collaborative efforts to improve sales and marketing strategies, I'm confident we'll be a catalyst for SME growth, achieving significant results,” Belekar said.

