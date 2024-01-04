Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (January 4, 2024)

Funding news

Maidaan raises pre-seed funding

Social edutainment platform Maidaan raised an undisclosed seed funding round led by ﻿Inflection Point Ventures﻿ and EvolveX. We Founder Circle also participated in the round, the startup said.

The peer-to-peer edutainment platform will primarily use the funds to further develop its products and "innovating on games and tournament formats."

Founded in 2022 by Judhajit Bal and Shashank Awasthi, Maidaan gamifies education and enables students to connect with others from their peer group over competitions and tournaments.

"By breaking down the boundaries between learning and gaming, with Maidaan, children can seamlessly blend education with play. It shows a bright and promising future not just to kids but to investors as well," said Rahul Wagh, Managing Director at Inflection Point Ventures.

Other news

First East/Northeast tech co Addble goes live on ONDC

Manipur-based commerce platform Addble has gone live on the ﻿Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC)﻿ platform as a seller.

Being listed on ONDC will enable the company to cater to more buyers nationwide and help sellers from categories, including grocery, F&B, agriculture, beauty and personal care, home, electronics, fashion, etc., to also join ONDC via Addble's platform.

Also Read ONDC welcomes CBDT guidelines on 1% income tax deduction for ecommerce operators

"Joining ONDC as a Seller Network Participant aligns perfectly with our mission to democratise digital commerce and provide equal opportunities for businesses of all sizes, especially those in traditionally underserved regions like East and North East India," said Yaikhomba Ningthemcha, Founder of Addble.

Imphal-based Addble, founded in 2018, provides solutions such as inventory control, order fulfilment, customer engagement, PoS integration, etc., to retailers, D2C brands, wholesalers, etc.

EKA Mobility to manufacture 1,000 e-buses for GreenCell

Mitsui-backed startup ﻿EKA Mobility﻿ has signed a deal with ﻿GreenCell Mobility﻿ to supply 1,000 intercity e-buses over the next few years. EKA will supply buses in two categories: 12-meter and 13.5-meter lengths.

EKA will not only supply and sell these buses to GreenCell but will also be responsible for their servicing. The 1,000 e-buses will result in saving 32,400 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, the two companies said.

"Public transportation, especially intercity bus transportation, is the primary mode of transport for more than 50% of Indians. Electrification of public transportation will pave the way for cleaner air, quieter streets, and more efficient, convenient, safer, and cost-effective travel for all," said Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman of EKA Mobility.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)