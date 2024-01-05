Menu
News

Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (January 4, 2024)

YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Friday, January 5, 2024.

Akanksha Sarma102 Stories
Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (January 4, 2024)

Friday January 05, 2024,

2 min Read

Ritesh Pai appointed as CEO of International Payments at PhonePe

Payments firm PhonePe on Friday said it has appointed Ritesh Pai as the CEO of its international payments division.

"Ritesh has been an early believer and staunch supporter of the company and was very instrumental in our early UPI success story. I'm delighted that he's joined us to lead our international growth plans. I would like to wish him the very best in his new role," said Sameer Nigam, CEO and Founder of PhonePe in a statement.

Before PhonePe, Pai headed Products and Solutions at TerraPay as its President.

Namma Yatri partners with Bengaluru City Police to launch a women driver programme

Auto booking app Namma Yatri has launched Mahila Shakti—a programme focused on introducing more women drivers. This programme was introduced in collaboration with Bengaluru City Police.

This programme offers a comprehensive one-month training course that covers practical driving, traffic laws, safety, and vehicle maintenance. It also supports women in starting their own driving businesses.

Once women complete the programme, Namma Yatri offers them electric autos on a nominal daily rent and facilitates low-interest vehicle ownership through financial institutions.

(The copy will be updated with more news throughout the day.)

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

