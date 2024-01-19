TechSparks Mumbai back for Round Two: Bigger, bolder, and brimming with tech brilliance

TechSparks, India's foremost startup-tech conference, is gearing up for its eagerly awaited second iteration in Mumbai, scheduled to unfold on February 29 and March 1, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai. Building on the triumph of its debut, TechSparks Mumbai returns with heightened enthusiasm to explore and celebrate the dynamic tech landscape.

Since its inception in Bengaluru 14 years ago, TechSparks has evolved into India's largest and most influential platform for technology enthusiasts, innovators, and entrepreneurs. The summit has been instrumental in fostering over 15 lakh connections, creating employment opportunities for more than 50 lakh individuals, and aiding companies in securing an impressive $2 billion in funding.

Exploring the tech landscape: What to expect in 2024

Continuing the narrative of 'The Great Indian Techade', which resonated with audiences in Bengaluru and Delhi, TechSparks Mumbai 2024 is poised to delve into the pivotal sectors shaping the nation's tech landscape. Hosted in the heart of India's financial hub, the event will specifically highlight fintech and banking, recognising Mumbai as the undisputed financial capital of the country.

Alongside these key sectors, the summit will focus on domains such as media and entertainment, IT and enterprise tech, retail and commerce, frontier tech, and insurtech. With engaging panel discussions, insightful keynotes, and interactive sessions, the event promises to be a melting pot of ideas and innovation.

In 2023, the inaugural edition of TechSparks Mumbai was graced by a diverse array of influential speakers, including Harsh Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Dream11 and Dream Sports Group; Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India; Ajai Chowdhry, one of the six founding members of HCL; Dia Mirza, actor, investor, and UN Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador; Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra; actor-turned-strategic investor Malaika Arora; content influencer Niharika NM, among others.

The second edition aims to be even more inclusive, featuring a curated lineup of ecosystem leaders and industry experts, fostering a collaborative environment that celebrates innovation, diversity, and success stories within the tech community.

Pitching brilliance: The much-anticipated PitchFest

A key highlight of this edition is the PitchFest, providing a platform for startups to showcase their groundbreaking ideas to a live audience, investors, and a distinguished jury. This unique opportunity aims to help entrepreneurs convert their ideas into compelling pitches, fostering connections with potential investors, mentors, and industry leaders. TechSparks Mumbai 2024 will serve as a catalyst for startups, offering avenues for funding, advice, outreach, growth, and more.

Collaborating for success: TechSparks partners with industry leaders

TechSparks Mumbai 2024 has proudly partnered with the Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSIS), dedicated to advancing forward-looking policies that enable a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state. This collaboration aims to leverage MSIS's expertise in policy advocacy and support to create an environment nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship.

Additionally, TechSparks has collaborated with the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM), a collective of valued high-growth companies and startups based in Mumbai. Representing the dynamism of Mumbai's tech landscape, TEAM brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the event, ensuring a holistic perspective on the challenges and opportunities in the region.

The event is supported by esteemed sponsors, including Perfios, KreditBee, Delhivery, AdFactors PR, Castler, pacewisdom, MyMuse, IRecur, NeoSoft, NeoKred, BharatPe, and Qubo. These industry leaders exemplify a commitment to nurturing the Indian tech ecosystem and empowering the next generation of innovators.

TechSparks Mumbai 2024 promises to be a pivotal moment for the tech community, offering a unique platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and growth. Entrepreneurs, investors, industry experts, and tech enthusiasts are invited to be a part of this transformative event, collectively shaping the future of Indian technology.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, and event details, please check the official TechSparks website here.