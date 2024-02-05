ANAROCK raises Rs 200 Cr funding from 360 ONE Asset

Real estate consultancy ﻿Anarock Group﻿ secured an investment of about Rs 200 crore (~$25 million) from alternate asset manager 360 ONE Asset Management Ltd.

The fresh capital will help the company improve its tech infrastructure, accelerate expansion, and introduce new innovations to strengthen its leadership position in the Indian real estate services sector.

“The capital has been earmarked for faster business expansion and fine-tuning our proprietary proptech platforms. We will continue to explore new high-growth business opportunities," said Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK.

"The Indian real estate sector is expected to account for 10-13% of India's GDP by 2025 from its existing share of 7%. We project strong and sustained growth for the industry over the next decade, with its potential market value surpassing $1 trillion by 2030," he added.

Puri said that the real estate company wants to bank on this growth by leading the market with upgraded AI/ML technologies to accelerate its developer clients’ residential inventory sales.

Founded in 2017, ANAROCK provides technology-driven solutions and has over 2,200 experienced real estate professionals operating across major markets in India and the Middle East.

Sameer Nath, CIO and Head of Venture Capital and Private Equity at 360 ONE Asset, said, “We are delighted to be ANAROCK’s first equity investor. In ANAROCK, we observe a top-class management team, premier marketing, and advisory capabilities and a clear leader in India’s large and growing real estate services sector. We have also been impressed by the tech infrastructure and innovative platforms being built by the company.”

It has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and uses its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales.

Over the past six years, the company has expanded from residential to complementary sectors like retail, commercial, hospitality, logistics, data centres, industrial, and land. It also specialises in strategic advisory, investment banking, research, valuations, and app-based flexible workspaces and society management services.