Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Biocon posts Rs 660 Cr net profit in December quarter

The company had incurred a net loss of Rs 42 crore in the same period a year ago.

Press Trust of India8548 Stories
Biocon posts Rs 660 Cr net profit in December quarter

Friday February 09, 2024,

1 min Read

Biotech firm Biocon has clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 660 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, on the back of robust sales.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 42 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Total revenue rose to Rs 4,519 crore in the third quarter, as against Rs 3,020 crore in the year-ago period.

"A key milestone this quarter was the successful conclusion of the transition of the acquired business by Biocon Biologics and a pre-payment of $200 million towards the acquisition-related debt reduction," said Biocon Executive Chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

Steady market shares for key biosimilars in the United States and European Union were complemented by the performance of emerging markets, which saw a number of new product launches and tender wins, she added.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

From Worst Invention to Must-Have: How Crocs Flipped the Script on Footwear

3

News

Two independent directors quit Paytm Payments Bank board amid restructuring: Report

4

News

Neodocs secures $2M seed funding from Omidyar, Y-Combinator

5

AI Gen

Indian Villagers Developed AI: Satya Nadella's Insight to High Data Quality