Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Healthcare

Biocon acquires Eywa Pharma's US-based plant for $7.7M

Biocon acquired the US plant via its unit Biocon Generics Inc.

Press Trust of India8025 Stories
Biocon acquires Eywa Pharma's US-based plant for $7.7M

Saturday September 02, 2023,

1 min Read

Biotechnology major ﻿Biocon﻿ 's unit has acquired Eywa Pharma Inc's oral solid dosage manufacturing facility in the United States for $7.7 million (over Rs 63 crore).

Biocon Generics Inc, the company's unit, has acquired Eywa's US plant, effective September 1, 2023, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement. The facility has been acquired for a total consideration of $7.7 million, it added.

As part of the acquisition, the existing workforce of the facility will transition into Biocon Generics Inc.

The facility has the potential for capacity expansion of up to 2 billion tablets/capsules per year, the statement said.

"The acquisition of this US FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) approved facility, our first in the US, will complement Biocon's existing manufacturing capabilities and strengthen our foothold in the US," said Biocon's Managing Director and CEO, Siddharth Mittal, in the statement.

The acquisition will also enable the company to add oral solid dosage capacities for new products earlier than originally planned and ensure continuity of supply through the diversification of manufacturing infrastructure, he added.

"Our focus will be on integrating the acquired facility expeditiously and expanding our portfolio in the region," said Mittal.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5