Building Indian AI models is a key focus, says Google Cloud India’s Amit Kumar

Tech giant Google is deeply engaged with various stakeholders in India to build language models with datasets specific to the requirements of the country to create artificial intelligence (AI) models, said Amit Kumar, Director, Digital Native Sales, Google Cloud India.

Speaking at TechSparks, YourStory's flagship tech-startup event, in Mumbai, Amit Kumar said the technology company is building India-specific models through partnerships, which would be a win-win scenario.

“We have partners who are working with us using our platform to build language specific models for Indian scenarios,” he said, adding that there are many unique requirements of the country, especially given the diversity of spoken languages.

Amit Kumar, Director, Digital Native Sales, Google Cloud India, in a conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory.

Kumar also spoke about how Google is actively engaged with the Indian government to establish frameworks that ensure data privacy and also responsible AI practices. He said there are numerous LLM (large language models) available for users, and Google's policy provides freedom of choice to customers on what kind of platform they would like to use.

Kumar said enterprises needed to prioritise their business requirements and focus on how AI can reimagine the entire framework.

“AI is not a tool but it can help imagining what it can do for your customers,” he said.

According to Kumar, the most important thing that enterprises need to keep in mind while implementing AI is to have clear goals they would like to achieve as this technology allows for endless experimenting.

“The focus should always be on what you're trying to solve rather than the model itself. Our most impactful strategy for mid-size customers has been to educate them and carefully consider how technology fits into their business,” Kumar said.

Google is strongly engaging with the technology ecosystem through training, hackathons, and other channels to expand the scope of AI.

“We believe in outcomes that are bold, but we also make sure that we are responsible,” Kumar remarked.