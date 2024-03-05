Battling brain fog? 5 proven ways to clear the cloud

Have you ever felt like your brain is stuffed with cotton? Or perhaps struggled to focus on a simple task after a long day? While we've all experienced the post-all-nighter sluggishness or the fuzzy head after a few drinks, if this occasional feeling of being "out of it" turns into a persistent presence, then my friend, you’re experiencing brain fog.

The symptoms of brain fog can sneak up on us in subtle ways. Perhaps you've proofread an email multiple times only to find glaring errors later, zoned out during an important meeting, entered the room and forgot why you did, struggled to continue a long conversation, or felt sleepy even after a sound sleep. These moments of realisation, where you feel something isn't quite right, shouldn't be dismissed.

So, what can you do when you find yourself in a cognitive slump? This article aims to explore the nitty gritty of brain fog, uncover its causes, and explore ways to combat the cloudiness and reclaim your mental clarity.

What is brain fog?

Originating from the phrase “brain fag,” coined by British physician James Tunstall in 1850, brain fog is a subjective feeling of cognitive dysfunction that can manifest in various forms. Comprising of a range of cognitive difficulties, brain fog is more than just a passing moment of forgetfulness.

While not a medical diagnosis itself, brain fog can significantly impact daily life, affecting work, academics, relationships, and overall well-being. This cognitive fog isn't exclusive to any single ailment; it serves as a symptom or side effect across a spectrum of conditions and treatments. In blood cancer, for instance, it's commonly dubbed 'chemo brain,' though it may stem from other therapies or the disease itself.

Some notable causes of brain fog may include–

Inadequate sleep

Depression

Poor Nutrition

Chronic stress

Medication

Hormonal imbalance during menopause or pregnancy

Underactive thyroid

Autoimmune disorders, such as lupus and multiple sclerosis

Covid-19

Exposure to heavy metals

Combating brain fog

Wondering how to get over brain fog? Take a look at these 5 tried-and-tested tips.

Prioritise sound sleep

A common misstep individuals make in managing their lifestyle, be it for work, school, or looming deadlines, is attempting to maximise productivity by burning the midnight oil or rising early. However, this approach often backfires as cognitive abilities decline with sleep deprivation.

Combatting brain fog begins with ensuring you get adequate rest and sleep. Prioritise at least 7 hours of nightly sleep, ideally stretching to 8 or 9 when feasible. Not only will this enhance the quality of your work, but it will also reduce the time required to accomplish tasks. Maintaining a regular sleep schedule is also essential, aiming to retire between 10 pm to midnight to synchronise with your natural circadian rhythm.

Incorporate mindfulness into your daily routine

Amidst the hustle and bustle of work life, it's crucial to hit the pause button and give yourself some respite from the screen. Coping with the demands of work can become particularly challenging when battling fatigue and other mental health issues. This is where incorporating mindfulness techniques into your lifestyle can prove invaluable.

Consider incorporating simple mindfulness practices like morning walks with a friend, weekend hikes amidst nature's splendour, yoga, tai chi, leisurely reading sessions, exploring new hobbies, long drives, or indulging in your favourite sitcom reruns. Longer breaks and regular vacations also play a vital role in replenishing mental reserves improving overall focus and training your mind to cut through the mental clutter and attain greater clarity, as supported by research findings.

Increase your physical activity

An effective strategy for combating mental fog is incorporating physical activity into your routine. Whether it's exercise, workouts, cycling, or yoga, engaging in physical movement triggers the release of endorphins, which uplift mood and contribute to mental well-being.

Exercise isn't just a tool for relieving stress and combating depression; it's also vital for sharpening cognitive function. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, adults should aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week to maintain not only heart health but also optimal brain function.

When we exercise, we stimulate blood flow throughout our bodies, including our brains, which require oxygenation to perform optimally. Prolonged periods of sitting without movement have been linked to brain changes associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's dementia and diminished cognitive function. Conversely, regular exercise is associated with sharper mental acuity, better memory, and elevated mood.

Optimise your diet and hydration

Amidst the hustle of modern life, it's easy to prioritise convenience over nutrition, opting for quick bites or fast-food indulgences to keep up with the frantic pace. However, this unhealthy cycle often deprives the body of essential nutrients, leading to mental fatigue and fog.

Your brain consists largely of fat and protein, yet our diets often lack sufficient quantities of these essential components. Instead of relying on fatty, sugary processed foods, prioritise a plant-based Paleo diet rich in vegetables, protein, and healthy fats. Incorporating omega-3 fatty acids for their anti-inflammatory properties, antioxidants, coenzyme Q10 for energy, and a comprehensive array of vitamins and minerals is important for sustaining mental clarity.

Hydration is equally vital. Research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health highlights the profound impact of dehydration on cognitive function, including short-term memory, attention span, and self-esteem. A simple glass of water can alleviate temporary brain fog and restore mental acuity. Moreover, adequate hydration is essential for maintaining the body's physiological balance and supporting optimal functioning.

Controlled consumption of caffeine and alcohol

When it comes to brain fog, the intake of caffeine and alcohol requires a delicate balance. While the decision to include them in your life is entirely personal, understanding their potential impact is key.

On the one hand, moderate coffee consumption boasts potential benefits like reducing the risk of cognitive decline. However, indulging in caffeine too late in the day can disrupt your sleep, ironically contributing to the very fogginess you're trying to avoid. Think of it as a double-edged sword: a temporary boost followed by a potential crash that can leave you feeling even more sluggish.

Similarly, alcohol consumption requires moderation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends limiting intake to one drink per day for women and two for men. Exceeding these limits can have a detrimental impact on your brain health, further clouding your thinking and memory. Additionally, consuming alcohol before bed disrupts sleep quality, adding another layer to the brain fog dilemma.

Battling brain fog can feel like trudging through mud – frustrating when you know you can navigate clear-headed and focused. However, remember, we're living in unprecedented times. Acknowledge that lapses in memory or focus are not your fault. Forgive yourself for the occasional misplaced keys or the extra time it takes to complete tasks. Self-compassion is not a sign of weakness; it's the first step towards reclaiming your mental clarity and navigating brain fog with grace and understanding.