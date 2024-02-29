Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

TechSparks

Edtech is a very deep category and I am still bullish: Unacademy’s Gaurav Munjal

Unacademy chief Gaurav Munjal noted that the ecommerce industry was also struggling at one point. The edtech sector will also emerge from the bad phase.

Nikhil Patwardhan22 Stories
Edtech is a very deep category and I am still bullish: Unacademy’s Gaurav Munjal

Thursday February 29, 2024,

2 min Read

Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO of Unacademy—currently India’s most-valued edtech unicorn, said that he continues to remain bullish on edtech, instilling confidence in the sector that has witnessed a massive change in fortune over the past two years.

“Flipkart and Amazon have never made a single profit and they have been around for a lot of years. I still think that edtech is a very deep category, whether it is test-prep or higher ed or K-12 (kindergarten to class 12), and I am still bullish,” said Munjal in a fireside chat with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma at TechSparks 2024 in Mumbai.

He recalled the times when ecommerce was going through a bad phase. "Every day you [would] wake up, you would read that some down round has happened for Flipkart or some private equity has given them a lower valuation, I think we [edtech] are going through that phase,” Munjal noted.

Munjal’s comments come at a time when investors have turned a blind eye to India’s edtech sector, which was the most sought-after segment during the pandemic, with global investors pouring billions of dollars into online education, betting on India’s large population. 

Gaurav Munjal

Gaurav Munjal

Also Read
What upGrad’s Ronnie Screwvala learned from BYJU'S crisis: Accept failure, focus on frugal innovation

However, with schools, colleges and physical tuition centres reopening post the pandemic, demand for online learning dropped as students flocked to traditional, offline coaching institutes. 

Consequently, companies like Unacademy and PhysicsWallah, which had digital-first platforms, also pivoted to offline coaching and opened institutes in the country’s famous coaching hubs like Kota. In fact, for Unacademy, offline coaching institutes now comprise nearly half of the company’s consolidated revenue, Munjal said.

Munjal also talked about how some companies in the edtech space have continued doing well despite headwinds.

“There are some really good companies being built, whether it's upGrad or PhysicsWallah," Munjal said, stopping short of praising Aakash and instead commending Allen's work in the offline space.

“The moment one of us goes public, and people realise how much profit pools are there in education, I think people will start talking about edtech again,” Munjal added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Montage of TechSparks Mumbai Sponsors
Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

World Happiness Report Released: Which countries are the happiest in the world in 2024?

3

Inspiration

Master self-discipline with Aristotle's timeless wisdom

4

AI Gen

Sam Altman's Selection: Books That Are Changing the World

5

Quotes

29 quotes from Plato, the Father of Western philosophy