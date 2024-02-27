FM asks India Inc to align itself with goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday exhorted Indian Inc. to align itself with the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, when India will complete 100 years of independence.

Addressing a session on 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Viksit Bharat & industry', organised by FICCI, the Minister also assured the industry that reforms will continue in the third term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

The new government will be formed after the general elections due in April-May, and the BJP is confident that Prime Minister Modi will return to power with a greater majority.

Sitharaman said that India has moved up to become the fifth-largest economy and is on the way to becoming the third-largest global economy.

The Minister said that several reforms were undertaken by the government during the last 10 years and the trend will continue.

She said that the reforms to be undertaken by the next Modi government will touch on factors of production.