Edtech

Govt expedites inspection of crisis-hit BYJU'S

Specific details about the inspection could not be immediately ascertained.

Press Trust of India8611 Stories
Monday February 26, 2024,

2 min Read

The corporate affairs ministry has asked its field officers to expedite the inspection of the books of ﻿BYJU'S﻿ and submit the report, a senior official said as trouble continues to brew at the edtech firm.

The ministry, which is implementing the Companies Act, 2013, will decide the further course of action after receiving the report from its regional office.

In July 2023, the ministry asked the office of the Regional Director in Hyderabad to conduct an inspection of the company Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, which is registered in Bengaluru.

Think and Learn Pvt Ltd operates under the brand BYJU'S.

On Monday, the senior official said the ministry has sought to expedite the inspection and submission of the report with respect to BYJU'S.

Specific details about the inspection could not be immediately ascertained.

Last year, the minister ordered the inspection in the wake of various developments at that time at the edtech company, including its inability to finalise the statements and the resignation of its auditor.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is also looking into the financial disclosures made by the edtech firm for certain financial years.

ICAI President Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, last week, said the case is under process.

On February 23, shareholders of BYJU'S voted unanimously for removing founder CEO Byju Raveendran and his family members from the board over alleged "mismanagement and failures" at what was once India's hottest tech startup.

However, the company had called the voting done in the absence of founders as invalid and ineffective.

Founder CEO Raveendran Byju, his wife and brother—the only three members on the company board as of now—stayed away from the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) called by a group of six investors, who collectively hold more than 32% stake in Think and Learn.

In the end, more than 60% of the shareholders voted in favour of all the seven resolutions, which included removing the current management, reconfiguration of the board and a third-party forensic investigation into acquisitions done by the company, sources close to the investors had said.

However, sources close to BYJU'S had put the number at 47%.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

