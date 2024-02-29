Harnessing Gen AI and ML for tailored employee learning, skill advancement

In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, skills are becoming outdated faster than ever, a static approach of monotonous training manuals and one-size-fits-all learning modules simply do not cut it anymore. Continuous upskilling and development are the need of the hour for employees to stay relevant and thrive in the face of disruption.





Moreover, tech advancements, changing market trends, and industry demands have resulted in a continuous need for adaptable skills for professionals today. Traditional methods of learning and development, with their rigid and linear approach, are struggling to keep up. This is where Generative AI (Gen AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are revolutionising the way we learn and advance our skill sets by curating personalised content and tailored learning experiences.

Personalised learning paths with Gen AI and Machine Learning

According to Verified Market Reports, “The global personalised learning market is anticipated to reach $21.20 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.4%”. AI-driven adaptive learning stands out as a transformative force in digital evolution, providing dynamic, efficient, and personalized learning experiences to employees. Today, several ed-tech providers are curating personalized and highly customized learning paths for learners by analyzing contextual information like learning preferences, interests, etc.





By monitoring and tracking the learner’s progress in real time, L&OD experts can offer timely intervention and support to improve overall learning experience and outcomes. Gen AI-driven personalised learning paths that consider individual skill gaps, learning styles, and career goals are helping curate the perfect blend of courses, simulations, and micro-learning modules for employees.

Upskilling and leveraging Gen AI and ML in training

Virtual Assistants and AI chatbots, driven by AI, natural language processing, and machine learning are transcending beyond traditional text-based conversations to deliver rich, context-sensitive, and personalised user experiences. The widespread adoption across edtech industries signifies a significant shift in learning preferences and operational methodologies. These smart assistants are making learning interactions more personalized and efficient, reflecting a shift in the way people prefer to learn and work. Market projections indicate that the chatbot market is expected to see explosive growth, a 22.5% increase from 2020 to 2027, reaching an astounding $1,953.3 million in value.





One of the most common challenges faced by L&D teams is to ensure constant learner engagement. This problem can be addressed by techniques such as gamification of e-learning content, microlearning – bite-sized learning modules, and making a shift towards LXP- Learning Experience Platforms from traditional LMS- learning Management Platforms.





Chatbots and virtual assistants facilitate round-the-clock assistance while enhancing learner engagement. The widespread adoption of these assistants in edtech highlights a significant shift in learning preferences: a desire for personalized, engaging, and efficient learning interactions.

Continuous skill evaluation through real-time data

In today’s digital age, real-time data takes centre stage, and the benefits extend beyond personalised experiences. Gen AI, when combined with powerful ML algorithms, can continuously analyse data from multiple sources, including learning platforms, performance metrics, and even social media interactions. This real-time assessment of skills helps companies identify emerging strengths, weaknesses, and potential skill gaps of their employees.





Imagine receiving data-driven insights and recommendations for upskilling opportunities before you even realize a specific skill might be becoming obsolete. No longer will you have to wade through mountains of generic content to find the nugget of knowledge you need. Gen AI, armed with access to an individual’s learning data and preferences, can become your intelligent content curator. This proactive approach empowers organisations to stay ahead of the curve and close skill gaps before they become critical business challenges.

Efficient resource allocation for smart learning paths

Managing human resources efficiently is key to a well-functioning organisation. One of the key challenges in learning and development is ensuring that individuals receive the most relevant and effective resources tailored to their specific needs. In traditional setups, allocating the right resources to the right individuals or teams has been a challenging task, often leading to inefficiencies and suboptimal outcomes.





AI-powered content management and recommendation systems address this challenge by analysing a variety of factors such as, employee strengths, workload, project deadlines, individual learning preferences, performance data, and past engagement trends to recommend personalized learning resources. This predictive capability allows organizations to proactively provide resources that align with the unique requirements of each employee.

The future of learning is hyper-personalised

It's rightly said, ‘with great power comes great responsibility.’ As we embrace the transformative potential of Gen AI and ML in L&D, ethical considerations must be addressed. Issues like data privacy, algorithmic bias, and the potential for AI to aggravate existing inequalities need careful attention. Responsible AI practices that ensure transparency in data usage, can help harness the power of these technologies for good, creating a more equitable and accessible learning landscape for all.

The future is here

The future of learning is personalised, immersive, and data-driven. Gen AI and ML are spearheading this exciting journey. Imagine a world where an employee’s learning journey is unique, where AI assistants guide them, challenge them, foster collaboration, and inculcate a true love of learning new skills. It's not just about staying ahead of the curve, by embracing these technologies responsibly, we can create a more inclusive, equitable, and empowering learning landscape for all.









By Vishant Jain, Director, Talent Head, Ascendion, a digital engineering services provider.