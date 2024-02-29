Vishant Jain is the Director – Talent Management at Ascendion, a software engineering firm focused on Generative AI and the talent space. Vishant has over 15 years of experience in the talent space, focusing on employee satisfaction and training. He has worked in technical recruiting, IT recruiting, staff screening and augmentation, resource and people management, among others, proving himself to be a thorough goal oriented recruiter. Vishant’s focus on talent building and acquisition can be seen in Ascendion’s achievements as a Great Place to Work by Great Place to Work® Institute, showcasing the company’s commitment to creating an equitable and supportive workplace.