Harsh Mariwala unveils leadership secrets at TechSparks 2024 Mumbai

“From doing things to getting things done, to infusion, an entrepreneur must know when to leave hands at the right time from the business,” said Harsh Mariwala, the visionary Founder and Chairman of FMCG major Marico.

At the second edition of TechSparks Mumbai, Mariwala spoke about the need for a strategic shift in leadership as he reflected on his four-decade journey at Marico.

After being deeply involved in the company's management for years and recognising the importance of infusing fresh perspectives into the organisation, he took the decisive step of appointing a new leader. Notably, Mariwala opted for Saugata Gupta, someone who had been a part of the organisation for over 10 years.

Sharing insights into effective leadership practices, Mariwala emphasised that it hinges on granting professionals the autonomy to operate without undue interference. "Professionals don’t like interference,” he added.

He said the role of inspiring leadership is to fuel employee enthusiasm and drive outstanding achievements. The Marico Chairman also underscored the necessity for leaders to enable their teams with a free hand, fostering an environment conducive to creativity and productivity.

Divulging his own evolved approach to leadership, Mariwala revealed that he has distanced himself from daily business management over the years. He asserted that nothing demands his attention around the clock now, and his current role revolves around adding substantial value to the company.

In his present capacity, Mariwala dedicates his efforts to trend analysis and strategic foresight, aligning his focus with the overarching goal of contributing meaningfully to Marico's continued success.

He urged entrepreneurs to focus not just on the top line but also on the bottom line to build a successful business.