FMCG

Marico Q2 net profit rises 17% to Rs 360 Cr; revenue falls maginally

Marico's revenue from operations marginally reduced to Rs 2,476 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,496 crore a year ago.

Press Trust of India306 Stories
Monday October 30, 2023,

1 min Read

Homegrown FMCG major ﻿Marico﻿ Ltd on Monday reported a 17.26% increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 360 crore in the second quarter ended September 2023.

The Harsh Mariwala-led company had posted a net profit of Rs 307 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Marico said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations marginally reduced to Rs 2,476 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,496 crore a year ago.

Total expenses of Marico, which owns popular brands like Saffola, Parachute, and Livon, stood at Rs 2,038 crore during the September quarter of the financial year 2023-24, which was down 3.64% year-on-year.

Its total income in the September quarter was Rs 2,514 crore.

Marico's revenue from the domestic market slipped 3.37% to Rs 1,832 crore. However, its export revenue went up 7.33% to Rs 644 crore.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 534.50 apiece on BSE, down 0.62% from the previous close.

Edited by Suman Singh

