Marico Q2 net profit rises 17% to Rs 360 Cr; revenue falls maginally
Monday October 30, 2023,
Homegrown FMCG major Ltd on Monday reported a 17.26% increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 360 crore in the second quarter ended September 2023.
The Harsh Mariwala-led company had posted a net profit of Rs 307 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Marico said in a regulatory filing.
However, its revenue from operations marginally reduced to Rs 2,476 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,496 crore a year ago.
Total expenses of Marico, which owns popular brands like Saffola, Parachute, and Livon, stood at Rs 2,038 crore during the September quarter of the financial year 2023-24, which was down 3.64% year-on-year.
Its total income in the September quarter was Rs 2,514 crore.
Marico's revenue from the domestic market slipped 3.37% to Rs 1,832 crore. However, its export revenue went up 7.33% to Rs 644 crore.
Shares of Marico Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 534.50 apiece on BSE, down 0.62% from the previous close.
Edited by Suman Singh