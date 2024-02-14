Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

IIM Nagpur, GAME partner to mentor young green entrepreneurs across Maharashtra

The strategic partnership will help catalyse the grooming of young green entrepreneurs across Maharashtra, who in turn, will create green job opportunities in their communities, GAME said in the statement.

Press Trust of India8576 Stories
IIM Nagpur, GAME partner to mentor young green entrepreneurs across Maharashtra

Wednesday February 14, 2024,

1 min Read

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur and Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) have entered into a partnership to promote entrepreneurship in Maharashtra, a statement said on Tuesday.

The strategic partnership will help catalyse the grooming of young green entrepreneurs across Maharashtra, who in turn, will create green job opportunities in their communities, GAME said in the statement.

Young entrepreneurs will be given the opportunity to incubate their products and services as well as receive mentorship and access to information related to relevant schemes and policies under the scope of this collaboration, it said.

Also Read
How challenges in AI, cloud computing integration can be addressed

The partnership between GMAE and AIC - IIM Nagpur Foundation for Entrepreneurship Development will guide young green entrepreneurs across Maharashtra in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, forest produce, manufacturing-green processes, renewable energy, eco-tourism, waste management, green construction and water management.

GAME and AIC-INFED will also provide physical, virtual, or hybrid incubation modes. WeNaturalists will be the implementation partner for the program.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

News

OYO may withdraw IPO papers: Report

3

Interviews

No, we don’t need 70-hour workweeks: Nadir Godrej

4

News

RBI directs Visa, Mastercard to suspend business payments via commercial cards

5

AI Gen

From a YouTube channel to a whopping Rs.150 crore startup: Guvi, an e-learning platform