IIM Nagpur, GAME partner to mentor young green entrepreneurs across Maharashtra

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur and Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) have entered into a partnership to promote entrepreneurship in Maharashtra, a statement said on Tuesday.

The strategic partnership will help catalyse the grooming of young green entrepreneurs across Maharashtra, who in turn, will create green job opportunities in their communities, GAME said in the statement.

Young entrepreneurs will be given the opportunity to incubate their products and services as well as receive mentorship and access to information related to relevant schemes and policies under the scope of this collaboration, it said.

The partnership between GMAE and AIC - IIM Nagpur Foundation for Entrepreneurship Development will guide young green entrepreneurs across Maharashtra in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, forest produce, manufacturing-green processes, renewable energy, eco-tourism, waste management, green construction and water management.

GAME and AIC-INFED will also provide physical, virtual, or hybrid incubation modes. WeNaturalists will be the implementation partner for the program.