Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

India's economy grew 8.4% in Q3 FY24 driven by manufacturing, mining, construction

The NSO, in its second advance estimate of national accounts, pegged the country's growth at 7.6% for 2023-24.

Press Trust of India8616 Stories
India's economy grew 8.4% in Q3 FY24 driven by manufacturing, mining, construction

Thursday February 29, 2024,

1 min Read

India's economic growth accelerated to 8.4% in the third quarter of 2023-24, mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing, mining and quarrying and construction sectors.

The Indian economy recorded a growth of 8.4% in the third quarter of this fiscal (October-December 2023), according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday.

The NSO, in its second advance estimate of national accounts, pegged the country's growth at 7.6% for 2023-24.

It had projected a growth of 7.3% for the current fiscal in its first advance estimates released earlier in January 2024.

The NSO also revised the GDP growth for 2022-23 to 7% against the earlier estimate of 7.2%.

Earlier today, the Union Cabinet approved setting up three semiconductor units by Tata Group and Renesas, among others, at an investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore to reduce India's reliance on chip imports.

The units will serve sectors like defence, automobiles, and telecommunications and construction will begin within 100 days. These units fall under the 'Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem' program, receiving government support of up to Rs 76,000 crore.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Montage of TechSparks Mumbai Sponsors
Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

World Happiness Report Released: Which countries are the happiest in the world in 2024?

3

Inspiration

Master self-discipline with Aristotle's timeless wisdom

4

AI Gen

Sam Altman's Selection: Books That Are Changing the World

5

Quotes

29 quotes from Plato, the Father of Western philosophy