Industry leaders react to Budget 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her sixth consecutive Budget, which, at 58 minutes, was her shortest-ever Budget speech.

As expected, the interim Budget did not announce any major policy changes. While agriculture, electric vehicles, small industries, and women empowerment saw specific policies, other areas such as taxation, climate, and tech found brief mentions.

Sitharaman's speech also outlined PM Modi's vision for "Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047.

Reactions to the Budget were mixed, with some businesses praising its vision of a developed country by 2047 and others disappointed by the lack of individual tax breaks.

Here are some reactions from corporate leaders on X:

Anand Mahindra Chairman of Mahindra Group

For many years, I have been saying that we create too much drama around the budget and raise expectations of policy announcements to an unrealistically feverish pitch.



The Budget is NOT necessarily the occasion for transformational policy announcements. Those can, and should,… pic.twitter.com/hfqxnw4IUa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 1, 2024

Ajay Rotti, CEO, Tax Compaas

The best part of today in the office has turned out to be the team lunch we order for every #Budget day! Each year, we eat in a hurry at the desk and get down to reading the Finance Bill. This year... we will eat leisurely! Highlight of the day now. — Ajay Rotti (@ajayrotti) February 1, 2024

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management

The Vote on account should act as a catalyst to push consumption at the bottom

Of the pyramid to grow as fast as the top of the pyramid and private sector investments to grow as fast as the government investments.



This catalysts along with fiscal prudence will make India… — Nilesh Shah (@NileshShah68) February 1, 2024

Harsh Goenka Chairman of RPG Group

#Budget2024 is a Fighter that tames the Animal of recession; is a Gadar against poverty and friendly for India’s Jawaan ensuring that no one is left 12th Fail. With measures on inclusion, education and employment for youth and welfare of the masses, Bahadur work by our Salaar FM… — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 1, 2024

Ramesh Raliya, Scientist and Entrepreneur of Nano Technology

I am glad to see the appreciation to our #Nanofertilizer research and its translated products #NanoUrea and #NanoDAP by the Indian Parliament during the annual budget session of the Govt of India, presented by the FM @nsitharaman. pic.twitter.com/WoTtR0VMB5 — Dr. Ramesh Raliya (@rameshraliya) February 1, 2024

Lokesh Shah, Partner, Tax of Indus Law

Our Partner Lokesh Shah underscores the need for a holistic approach to ensure that GIFT IFSC becomes a true global capital gateway, facilitating India's journey towards economic prosperity in the coming years.#IndusLaw #Budget2024 #InterimBudget pic.twitter.com/uWNEJWafA7 — IndusLaw (@IndusLaw) February 1, 2024

Tapati Ghose, Partner, Tax, Deloitte India