Union Budget

Industry leaders react to Budget 2024

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech also outlined PM Modi's vision for "Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047.

Pooja Malik612 Stories
Industry leaders react to Budget 2024

Thursday February 01, 2024,

1 min Read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her sixth consecutive Budget, which, at 58 minutes, was her shortest-ever Budget speech.

As expected, the interim Budget did not announce any major policy changes. While agriculture, electric vehicles, small industries, and women empowerment saw specific policies, other areas such as taxation, climate, and tech found brief mentions.

Sitharaman's speech also outlined PM Modi's vision for "Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047.

Reactions to the Budget were mixed, with some businesses praising its vision of a developed country by 2047 and others disappointed by the lack of individual tax breaks.

Here are some reactions from corporate leaders on X:

Anand Mahindra Chairman of Mahindra Group

Ajay Rotti, CEO, Tax Compaas

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management

Harsh Goenka Chairman of RPG Group

Ramesh Raliya, Scientist and Entrepreneur of Nano Technology

Lokesh Shah, Partner, Tax of Indus Law

Tapati Ghose, Partner, Tax, Deloitte India

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

