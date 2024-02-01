KKR closes $6.4B Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors II fund

KKR has closed its $6.4-billion fund, KKR Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors II SCSp, which focuses on infrastructure investments in the Asia-Pacific region.

The fund will use its global network of industry experts and experienced Asia-Pacific team to invest in critical infrastructure with low volatility and strong downside protection across sectors such as renewable energy, power, water, sewerage, digital infrastructure, and transport.

Since its inception, the fund has managed approximately $13 billion of assets, with more than half of the capital infused in 10 investments. It has invested more than half of its capital in its Asia-Pacific infrastructure fund, KKR Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors SCSp.

“As Asia accounts for more than 60% of global growth, driven by rising domestic consumption and productivity, rapid urbanisation, and an enormous emerging middle class, the need for new infrastructure and sustainable energy sources will continue to accelerate," said Hardik Shah, Partner on KKR’s infrastructure team based in Mumbai.

"We believe this backdrop presents a significant opportunity for value-added private infrastructure investors, and we welcome the chance to invest behind the development and success of critical infrastructure across Asia-Pacific,” he added.

The fund is backed by a group of global investors, including pensions, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments, and asset managers.

Also Read Paytm shares slump 20%, hit lower circuit limit

Established in 2008, KKR is a global investment firm which provides alternative asset management, capital markets, and insurance solutions. Its goal is to generate attractive returns through a patient and disciplined approach, employing world-class people and supporting growth in portfolio companies and communities.

The firm manages around $56 billion in assets across over 80 investments and employs over 90 dedicated professionals across the globe, making it one of the most active infrastructure investors globally.

It sponsors investment funds in private equity, credit, and real assets, and has strategic partners managing hedge funds. Its insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life, and reinsurance products under Global Atlantic Financial Group management.