Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Meat startup Licious lays off 80 employees in a cost-cutting exercise

In an interview with YourStory last year, Licious founders said the company was engaging with investors to raise capital, adding that it still has more than $100 million in the bank.

Akanksha Sarma138 Stories
Meat startup Licious lays off 80 employees in a cost-cutting exercise

Friday February 09, 2024,

2 min Read

Meat unicorn ﻿Licious﻿ has laid off about 3% of its workforce, or 80 employees, as part of a cost-cutting exercise. The employees were informed on February 9.

The company has offered two months of severance pay along with the variable payout for FY24 to the employees who were let go.

As of January this year, Licious now employs 650 corporate staff and 2,350 people across production and supply chain operations.

"We are reprioritising our cost outlays, considering the new growth levers. In doing this, it is unfortunate that we have to separate with some employees who have been a part of our journey,” the company said in a statement.

Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta

The Bengaluru-based startup narrowed its losses while experiencing a slight boost in its revenue in FY23. It reported losses amounting to Rs 528.6 crore, a 38.2% reduction from the Rs 855.6 crore loss incurred in the previous financial year on a consolidated basis. Meanwhile, its operating revenue increased by 9.6%, touching Rs 747.8 crore in FY23, compared with Rs 682.6 crore in FY22.

Licious said that it is tracking an annual revenue run rate of Rs 900 crore

In an interview with YourStory last year, the company said it was engaging with investors to raise capital, adding that it still has more than $100 million in the bank.

Founded in 2015 by Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, Licious operates in the meat delivery space. It has raised about $490 million to date from investors like Mohandas Pai, Kanwaljit Singh, and Mayfield Fund.

(The article was updated with Licious' statement.)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Edtech

PhysicsWallah ventures into physical school, will enrol 400 students

3

Funding

AI SaaS startup Attentive Inc raises $7M in Series A funding

4

AI Gen

Avoid Public Phone Charging Stations: Advice from the FBI and FCC

5

Investment

Orios Venture Partners earns 45X return on partial exit from Country Delight