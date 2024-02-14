Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Ola Mobility sets up Ola Zone at Chennai international airport

The Ola Zone, similar to the cab services currently available at the airport, allows customers to book a ride at the Ola Zone to take up their local journey, instead of availing the services through the Ola mobile application.

Press Trust of India8576 Stories
Ola Mobility sets up Ola Zone at Chennai international airport

Wednesday February 14, 2024,

2 min Read

Ride-hailing platform ﻿Ola﻿Mobility has set up Ola Zone at the Chennai International Airport here, aimed at serving the passengers who need a ride for their local journeys, the company said on Wednesday.

The launch of service at the airport comes in the backdrop of the memorandum of understanding signed between the Airports Authority of India and OLA Cabs with an intent to provide and ensure the presence of multiple facilities of ground transportation for the convenience of passengers traveling through the airports.

The Ola Zone, similar to the cab services currently available at the airport, allows customers to book a ride at the Ola Zone to take up their local journey, instead of availing the services through the Ola mobile application.

Booking assistance would be provided at the dedicated kiosks for the travelers who would receive all charges in a single bill, while the drivers would be able to benefit from a cashless checkout system, eliminating payments at entry and exits of the airport.

Also Read
Moove secures $10M debt funding from Stride Ventures

"In alignment with our vision to enhance the airport ride experience, we are thrilled to introduce our services at Chennai International Airport. This expansion reiterates our dedication to building a nationwide network of convenient airport transportation services," Ola Mobility CEO Hemant Bakshi said in a press release.

"Since our presence in six airports until 2022, we are now operational in 22 leading airports across the country. This growth will propel us forward strongly in our mission to serve 1 billion Indians", he added.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

News

OYO may withdraw IPO papers: Report

3

AI Gen

From a YouTube channel to a whopping Rs.150 crore startup: Guvi, an e-learning platform

4

Interviews

No, we don’t need 70-hour workweeks: Nadir Godrej

5

News

RBI directs Visa, Mastercard to suspend business payments via commercial cards