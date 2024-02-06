Menu
News

OneVerse acquires Spartan Poker; looks to close more acquisitions worth $120M

In the next three months, OneVerse will also look to close three more deals worth $120 million.

OneVerse acquires Spartan Poker; looks to close more acquisitions worth $120M

Tuesday February 06, 2024,

2 min Read

Metaverse and gaming company OneVerse said on Tuesday that it has bought poker gaming firm Spartan Poker. With this acquisition, the management team will remain and continue to deliver growth and further value creation, a statement read.

In the next three months, OneVerse will also look to close three more deals worth $120 million.

"The acquisition of Spartan Poker aligns seamlessly with OneVerse's commitment to delivering groundbreaking experiences," the company said in a statement.

"This acquisition opens up new horizons for creativity and technological advancements," said Amin Rozani, Founder and CEO of Spartan Poker.

Also Read
Poker startups continue to attract interest in India despite legal, social tangles

According to media reports, Spartan Poker had laid off about 125 employees in August last year following the immediate reaction to the revision of GST for gaming companies from 18% to 28% on player deposits. At the time, several gaming companies termed the decision as a "body blow" to the industry.

Spartan Poker, along with Hike Rush Gaming and Mobile Premier League, were among the firms that resorted to layoffs to cope with demand. Several gaming companies also received show cause notices for alleged GST evasion of over Rs 1.12 lakh crore during financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24.

More recently, Google reported that it would allow real money gaming firms to list their apps on its app store.

Edited by Suman Singh

