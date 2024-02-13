Rapido introduces SaaS model for auto driver partners as it changes commission model

﻿Rapido﻿, a bike and auto-rickshaw aggregator, has introduced a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for auto driver partners, or Auto Captains. With this move, the startup said it is transitioning from an aggregator commission-driven model to a lifetime zero commission model.

Rather than paying a commission per trip, Rapido said, in a release, that it will have no role in deciding the price point and Auto Captains will only have to pay a nominal access fee. The fee would be in the range of Rs 9 to Rs 29 per day, depending on the demand potential of the city. The startup noted that the movie is aimed at making the service transparent and inclusive.

"We are excited to integrate the SaaS model to Rapido Autos. Nationwide, we have enabled Auto Captains to earn over Rs 2,700 crore since inception and strive to put maximum earnings to those who provide us with the commute. Our SaaS platform transforms the traditional commission system for Auto Captains. This marks a noteworthy change in the industry bringing in a more enabling revenue model for our captains," said Pavan Guntupalli, Co-founder of Rapido.

The company said that the model allows Auto Captains to maximise their earnings and receive a fair share of their daily activities, removing the constraints of commissions.

Founded in 2015 by Pavan Guntupalli, Rishikesh SR, and Aravind Sanka, Rapido is an Indian online mobility aggregator. It operates in over 100 cities across India and has more than 15,000 registered riders per day. Rapido has expanded its offerings beyond bike taxis, with the launch of Rapido Auto (auto-rickshaw rides), and Rapido Rentals (rentals of two-wheelers) in select cities.

In December, Rapido introduced Rapido Cabs, offering a zero-commission model for drivers via a SaaS platform, with drivers receiving direct payments upon reaching earnings of Rs 10,000.

In FY23, the Bengaluru-based company witnessed a 3X increase in revenue, earning Rs 443 crore. Its loss widened 53.6% to Rs 674.5 crore in FY23 from Rs 439 crore incurred in the previous financial year.