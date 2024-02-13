Inflection Point Ventures made 14 exits in 2023 at 61% IRR

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) made 14 exits in 2023, delivering a 61% internal rate of return (IRR) to investors.

Notable among them are a full exit from Project Light (name withheld) at an IRR of 217% and partial exits from 11 startups with IRRs ranging from 20% to 97%. The partial exits include logistics startup Oorjaa, which fetched a 97% IRR; solar rooftop financing company Aerem with an IRR of 86%; and translation platform Devnagri at an IRR of 77%.

“At IPV, we have always believed in investing in great founders at reasonable valuations. This eventually results in successful exits for our investors. We are a big believer of helping our founders scale up by leveraging our rich network to help companies not only get timely capital infusion but also rich mentoring to grow their businesses," said Ankur Mittal, Co-founder, IPV.

IPV arranged the acquisition of auto spare parts platform Koovers by German auto parts maker Schaeffler's India arm, Schaeffler India Ltd, for Rs 142.4 crore in August last year. This full exit delivered an IRR of 47%.

The investing platform also facilitated a merger between two of its portfolio companies, with sportstech startup Hudle acquiring a controlling stake in Delhi-based startup Sportido.

"We understand that good exits take 3-5 years. But if we can keep bringing up exit opportunities, that will add to confidence in the asset class because investors like to see money in their bank account," Mittal told YourStory.

"Within IPV we have a team dedicated to generating exits for our startups. We have built relationships with VCs, PEs, family offices, and strategic companies. With the strong support of our team and investors via our LetsGrow initiative, our portfolio startups become more attractive to the next investor," he added.

IPV is a Gurugram-based early-stage angel investing platform founded in 2018. Its portfolio includes BluSmart, Settl, and Otipy. It provides both monetary and non-monetary support to startups and has onboarded over 12,000 CXOs, high networth individuals, and professionals as angel investors.

The platform also makes follow-on investments for its portfolio startups that are doing well via Physis Capital, a category 2 alternative investment fund, with a corpus of $50 million. It invests in pre-Series A to Series B growth-stage startups.