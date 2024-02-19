Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (February 19, 2024)

Funding news

Push Sports bags funding from Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal on Shark Tank India

Sportstech startup Push Sports secured funding of Rs 80 lakh at 4% equity on Shark Tank India. The investment was led by Peyush Bansal, Co-founder of LensKart, and Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics.

"We are dedicated to making structured sports education accessible, engaging, and in sync with the future of learning and parenting," said Puru Singh, Co-founder and CEO at Push Sports.

QuiD raises Rs 5 Cr in a pre-seed funding round

Business-to-business (B2B) fintech supply chain startup QuiD has raised Rs 5 crore in a pre-seed funding round by institutions like Mint Cap Enterprises and Stone Park Capital.

“The funds raised will be primarily deployed to strengthen and scale tech capabilities and to deepen engagement with current clients and partner lenders. The vision is to leverage technology, data science and blockchain to help anchor and retailer community get better access to credit at invoice level” said Subhash Gupta, Co-founder of QuiD, in a statement.

Kanlet raises $400,000 in pre-seed funding round

AI sales-driven platform Kanlet has raised $400,000 in a pre-series funding round led by Suvan Ventures. The funds will be used towards product development, sales and marketing, as well as talent acquisition, the company said in a statement.

“In two years, we believe that relationships, intent, personalisation, and automation at scale will be a regular part of how companies go to market and we want to enable this outcome," said Satish Patil, Founder of Kanlet.

Crib invests $1M in Crib Plus to bolster housing market

Proptech firm Crib will be investing about $1 million into the development of Crib Plus—a new version of its app that will cater to the needs of large-scale student housing and co-living brands. Crib currently has about 1,000 landlords that use its services, the company said in a statement.

"We realised that the enterprise customer managing over 1,000+ tenants have a more comprehensive expectation from their property management tool like Detailed Financial Reporting, Business Analytics, sophisticated workflows like Asset Management, Visitor/Parcel Management, Expense Management along with personalised customisations &andintegrations. We are building Crib Plus to satisfy these," said Shaifali Jain, Co-founder and CPO, Crib.

Other news

IIT Madras appoints former ESPN executive as CEO of Sports Science Centre of Execellence

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has appointed Ramesh Kumar, former ESPN Vice President and Head of ESPN (India and South Asia) and Global Head of ESPNcricinfo, as the Chief Executive Officer of Center of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics (CESSA). CESSA will serve as a platform that looks into innovation in sports technology and delivery of products and solutions that enhance an athlete's performance besides serving general fitness and health consumers, IIT Madras said in a statement.

RBI grants payment aggregator license to MSwipe

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted a payment aggregator license to MSwipe. With this, Mswipe will offer full-stack payment technology providing omnichannel solutions.

Misinformation, Combat Alliance partners with Meta to curb AI-generated misinformation

The Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) and Meta are working on launching a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp to combat deepfake videos which may deceive people on matters of public importance and help people connect with verified and credible information, the companies said in a statement.

Through this helpline, users will be able to flag deepfakes by sending them to a WhatsApp chatbot which will offer multilingual support in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the companies added.

(This copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)