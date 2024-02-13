Pet care startup Supertails secures $15M funding, bets on private label business

Pet care startup Supertails has raised $15 million (Rs 125 crore) in Series B financing led by Sanjiv Goenka Group’s early-stage venture capital firm RPSG Capital Ventures. Existing investors Fireside Ventures, Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners, and Sauce VC contributed to the round.

The Bengaluru-based venture will use the funding to ramp up its technological capabilities and acquisition strategies to fuel business growth. Additionally, ﻿Supertails﻿ is working on building an omnichannel presence to set up its first offline retail store by the end of the first quarter of FY25, Aman Tekriwal, Co-founder of the startup, told YourStory.

“While Supertails is built on the back of technology, some services like doctor consultations, vaccinations and diagnostics are best experienced by touching and feeling. We aim to add a total of 50 veterinary doctors over the next few years,” Tekriwal said.

Supertails claims to be the largest teleconsultation provider for pets in the Indian ecosystem, having done more than 70,000 online consultations to date through its 20 in-house vets. The funding will enable the firm to add more offline healthcare services to its belt, the co-founder noted.

The startup also aims to strengthen its nine-month-old private label business over the next few months, Terkriwal added. The division currently has three brands—Henlo for dry food, Skaters for accessories, and Scoopy for cat litter—which contribute in the late-single digit percentage to the firm’s overall revenue, according to Tekriwal.

“All our private label brands are customised to suit the needs of Indian pets with the use of natural ingredients,” the executive noted, adding that the startup expects the revenue contribution of the segment to touch 25-30% eventually.

Further, Supertails will add more products like treats and wet food for dogs and cats over the coming months.

Founded in 2021 by Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, Supertails has serviced more than 12,000 pin codes so far. It has raised total funding worth $25 million from marquee investors including CRED’s Kunal Shah, Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh, and Curefoods’s Ankit Nagori.

The pet care startup—which competes with Heads Up For Tails, Wagr, and Just Dogs—is growing by nearly 10-12% every month, Tekriwal told YourStory without divulging specifics.

India’s pet care industry is growing at a CAGR of 16.5%, according to estimates by Decipher Market Research, with 70 new pet care companies emerging in the last two years.

“The influx of competition in the space is a step towards organising the industry,” according to Tekriwal.

“With increasing disposable income and a rising trend in pet parenthood, the pet care industry holds significant potential in the future. As we expect India’s pet economy to grow over the next decade, Supertails’s expansion aligns perfectly with the current landscape. We are excited to see what Varun, Aman, and Vineet have planned for the next chapter of Supertails,” Abhishek Goenka, Managing Partner at RPSG Capital Ventures, said.