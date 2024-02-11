Tamil family food in a diner; An elegant ancient haveli in Jaipur

Hello,

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at a conference that the government is mulling building a framework to prevent the exploitation of content creators by big platforms on the internet. He also said the Digital India Bill will be tabled post-elections.

Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications has blocked 1.4 lakh mobile numbers so far in connection with financial fraud. More than 3.08 lakh SIMs and around 50,000 IMEIs have been blocked to date.

Also, the Ministry of Heavy Industries has enhanced the outlay of the FAME-II programme for clean mobility from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 11,500 crore. As per the revised outlay, electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers are eligible to avail of subsidies to the tune of Rs 7,048 crore.

Speaking of EVs, IPO-bound Ola Electric has reportedly received the regulatory nod for its S1 Pro (Gen-2) e-scooter to be eligible for the PLI scheme for the automobile industry. Under the scheme, the company can get incentives for up to five consecutive fiscal years starting FY24.

On the same note, the JSW Group has signed an agreement with the Odisha government to set up an integrated EV manufacturing facility in the state entailing an investment of Rs 40,000 crore. The project consists of a 50 GWH EV battery plant, EVs, lithium refinery, copper smelter, and related component manufacturing units.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, older adults ages 60 and up who took a multivitamin daily scored a little better when tested for overall cognitive ability and noticeably better in episodic memory.

A peek into a Tamil family's kitchen

An elegant ancient haveli in Jaipur

Marrying local art with global artists

Wine and food

At Tanjore Tiffin Room in Anjuna, Goa, the mismatched interiors convey that one need not be from the same geographical location, age group, or background to sit together and converse over home-cooked Tamilian food.

“If there is one thing that I want my diners to feel, it is that they should feel like they came to somebody’s home,” says Founder Kishore DF in a conversation with YS Life.

The food:

Tanjore Tiffin Room has a tradition of introducing its diners to the different curries and rice it offers to help them get familiar with the flavours before placing an order.

The recipes are inspired by Kishore’s family. For instance, Padmini Mutton Cutlet pays homage to Kishore’s mother, Pankajam’s Lamb Chops and Kasturi’s Puli Kolumbu are from his favourite aunties’ kitchens.

YS Life’s favourite cocktail is the Garden Galata. As the name suggests, the gin-based cocktail is a garden-in-a-glass–as colourful and refreshing as the surrounding flora and fauna of Tanjore Tiffin Room’s garden.

Travel and leisure

Set in a converted 18th-century Rajasthani hunting lodge, Royal Heritage Haveli, a landmark in the neighbourhood of Khatipura, Jaipur, is all about marrying elegance with heritage, albeit without being over the top. It has serene courtyards, sprawling lawns, character-driven suites, heritage recipes and more, all served with a side of personalisation.

Heritage hotel:

Established by Sawai Madho Singh Ji of Jaipur in the 18th century, each suite in the family-run hotel is well-appointed with modern comforts–however, it's the design and decor, varied in elements, that makes you stop and stare.

The decor is a giveaway of the family’s royal sensibilities, ably exhibited by their sartorial choices including the upholstery. The colour palette is vibrant, inviting guests to bathe in the creative expression of the hosts.

Whether it was the continental meal or the local food like dal baati churma, gatta curry, and more, what stood out was the preparation—a reminder of the warmth and personalisation of the hosts.

Art & Culture

In an attempt to elevate Hampi's intricate art, Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation (a social development arm of the JSW Group), and daughter Tarini Jindal Handa, founded the Hampi Art Labs in Bellary. Scheduled to open this month, the art lab houses an exhibition space, an art gallery, a cafe, production facilities, and studios for residencies.

Art experiment:

Designed by Mumbai-based Sameep Padora and his studio sP+a, the structure of the Hampi Art Labs pays tribute to Hampi's landscape—the large boulders, red soil, rugged hills, and the ebb and flow of its river.

The exhibition is designed to allow visitors to move through the space, comparable to the flow of the Tungabhadra that flows through the ancient city of Hampi.

The Hampi Art Labs has initiated a three-month residency programme, starting January 2024. JSW Foundation will provide residency artists a production budget of Rs 80,000 and a compensation of Rs 20,000 per week for three months.

News & updates

Bitter Valentine's: The US chocolatier Hershey has warned on profits and sales after a sharp increase in the cost of cocoa to record levels pushed up the price of chocolate, hitting cash-strapped consumers in the pocket. Global cocoa prices hit a new peak of $5,874 a ton as dry weather continued to affect crops in West Africa.

Against polarisation: Meta will no longer recommend political content to users on Instagram or Threads, according to Instagram boss Adam Mosseri. He said that users will still see political content from accounts they follow but the apps will no longer “proactively amplify” such posts.

Fiscal prudence: The European Union hashed out a preliminary agreement on fiscal reform that will aim to reduce debt and protect investment in key areas such as defence and the green transition. The political deal will introduce a gradual fiscal adjustment path for nations whose government debt exceeds 60%, or above 3%, of GDP.

