Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Enhanced FAME-II subsidy extended till March 31, 2024: Government

As per the revised outlay, electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers, and electric four-wheelers are eligible to avail of subsidies to the tune of Rs 7,048 crore.

Press Trust of India8551 Stories
Enhanced FAME-II subsidy extended till March 31, 2024: Government

Saturday February 10, 2024,

2 min Read

Subsidies under the second phase of FAME Scheme will be eligible for e-vehicles sold till March 31, 2024 or till the time funds are available, whichever is earlier, the government said on Friday.

To give a further push to clean mobility in the country, the Ministry of Heavy Industries has announced that the outlay of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) programme has been enhanced from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 11,500 crore, an official statement said.

The heavy industries ministry said in the statement that the second phase of its flagship scheme to promote adoption of EVs in India -- FAME II -- was "fund- and term-limited".

"It is hereby informed that the scheme is fund and term limited scheme i.e. the subsidies for demand incentive will be eligible for e-2w, e-3w and e-4w sold till March 31, 2024 or till the time funds are available, whichever is earlier," it added.

As per the revised outlay, electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers, and electric four-wheelers are eligible to avail of subsidies to the tune of Rs 7,048 crore. Besides, Rs 4,048 crore has been allocated towards grants for creation of capital assets, whereas Rs 400 crore has been earmarked for the 'others' category.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

From a YouTube channel to a whopping Rs.150 crore startup: Guvi, an e-learning platform

3

Funding

Neodocs secures $2M seed funding from Omidyar, Y-Combinator

4

AI Gen

The Untold Story Behind Flappy Bird's Viral Success and Shocking Disappearance

5

Edtech

PhysicsWallah ventures into physical school, will enrol 400 students