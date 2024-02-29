Growth is first driven by knowledge and then creativity: Games 24x7's Trivikraman Thampy

Growth is always driven first by knowledge and then by the team's creativity, said Trivikraman Thampy, Co-founder and Co-CEO of gaming unicorn Games 24x7.

In a fireside chat that illuminated the importance of foundational data-backed models in the gaming industry, Games 24x7's Co-founders Thampy and Bhavin Pandya took center stage at Techsparks Mumbai 2024 alongside Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory Media.

Thampy said that since its early days, Games 24x7 has been running regression models on user data to analyse their user journey and identify patterns in repeat users. It deployed cohort-based tournaments and promotions to drive growth.

“In 2012, we started investing heavily in our data science team to build what we call our personalisation, engine and platform. Over the last 10 years, that platform has evolved to such a level that as we speak right now, that platform is running real-time, campaigns promotions, and product features. We’re currently running as many as 1,000 such different cohort customisation campaigns," added Thampy.

The Games 24X7 chief executive further added that about half of the company’s 800-strong team is composed of data science and technology talent who are working on artificial intelligence models to design advertisement campaigns, product features, and their customer support platform.

“While there’s a lot of thinking around using AI for customer service to reduce costs, our view is that you can utilise AI and tech to deliver better customer service than you could with people as their responses are actually in some way going to be coloured by what state of mind they are in at that point of time,” Thampy , while speaking about the company’s strategy to implement AI tools to improve customer service and not just for cost efficiency purposes.