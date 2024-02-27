Chennai-based SaaS unicorn ﻿Zoho Corporation﻿has launched Zakya, a modern point-of-sale (POS) solution to streamline day-to-day operations and centralised monitoring for small and medium retail stores.

The solution enables improved inventory management, omnichannel sales, and customer experience, is ideal for businesses with extensive inventories, and can be implemented in under an hour, the company said in a statement.

Zakya will also offer a POS billing application, which can enable uninterrupted billing, even in offline mode. During peak hours, sales personnel can use the mobile Zakya POS billing app to simultaneously process transactions, thus reducing checkout queues, the statement said.

"As consumers turn to online shopping, there is an increasing demand for digital solutions among retailers who want to stay competitive. However, the current solutions in the market either lack the necessary features to support retailers in their day-to-day operations or they are legacy software that are complex, rigid, and have a steep learning curve," said Jayagopal Theranikal, Chief Evangelist, Zakya.

"Zakya bridges this gap by offering a solution that can be deployed quickly, lowering the barrier to technology adoption for small businesses," he added.

Apart from English, the app currently supports 10 Indian languages–Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, and Gujarati.

Earlier this month, Zakya conducted a survey to gauge the adoption and impact of POS software on businesses in India. It involved 1,040 small and medium-sized businesses from the retail, wholesale, restaurant, and services sectors.

The survey noted that about 95% of those currently using manual billing want to switch to a modern POS solution by 2029. Top priorities for these businesses include ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and mobile billing.

According to the company, with Zakya, businesses can gain insights to optimise their store performance through detailed reports for key operations such as inventory, sales, and purchases. They will also be able to create a custom mobile app for customers to browse and shop via smartphones, with delivery and in-store pickup options.

Zakya has streamlined its services by integrating with major payment partners such as ﻿Pine Labs﻿, ﻿Razorpay﻿, and ﻿PhonePe﻿, aiming to enhance convenience for both customers and store owners.

The solution also facilitates easy order fulfilment by allowing integration with shipment solutions like AfterShip and ﻿EasyPost﻿. Additionally, users can also optimise their operations by integrating with various third-party applications.