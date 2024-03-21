Alphatron Capital closes $30M inaugural fund, targets tech startups in India

US-based venture capital firm Alphatron Capital, formerly known as SMK Ventures, has closed its inaugural fund at $30 million, surpassing its initial target of $25 million.

The fund aims to provide access to a diversified pool of India’s technology and tech-leveraged companies while minimising entry barriers for US investors. It focuses on diverse sectors, including enterprise SaaS, fintech, healthtech, AI/ML, digital content, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses.

Alphatron Capital was founded by Suresh Vaswani (Chairman), Karan Negi (CEO), Sudhir Pai (CFO), and Vishwesh Pai and has made 11 fund-of-fund investments and five SPV/co-investments.

"The Indian economy, driven by technological advancements, presents tremendous growth opportunities for investors. We are excited to serve as a gateway for US-based investors to participate in India's future over the next few decades," said Suresh Vaswani, Founding Partner and Chairman of Alphatron Capital.

"We have a sector-agnostic, tech-led approach to our investments that allows us to tap into India's burgeoning technology landscape," he added.

"With our unique structure of investments into funds and co-investments, we revolve our thesis around strong fundamentals, product-led and tech-led startups, distinguished as category creators or category winners," said Karan Negi, Founding Partner and CEO of Alphatron Capital.